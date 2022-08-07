Skip to main content

Premier League Results Round-Up: Man City End Matchweek 1 As Even Firmer Title Favorites

The first weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season served up 28 goals and ended with Tottenham Hotspur top of the table.

Tottenham shot to no.1 spot on goal difference after thrashing Southampton 4-1 on Saturday.

Including Spurs, four of the traditional Big Six kicked off by claiming maximum points, but Liverpool and Manchester United suffered early slips.

Tottenham's players pictured celebrating after Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu (not in shot) scored an own goal in August 2022

Tottenham beat Southampton 4-1 in their first game of the Premier League season

City had started the season as odds-on favorites to win the title and bookmakers have already cut their odds further after Erling Haaland inspired a 2-0 win at West Ham.

Haaland was one of three players to score twice on the opening weekend.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was the first when his brace helped Fulham hold Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday. 

Pascal Gross then netted twice in Brighton's 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

United's defeat was witnessed by the biggest crowd of the weekend and Erik ten Hag's team were booed off by fans at both half-time and full-time.

Premier League Results - Matchweek 1

Friday, August 5

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal

20': Gabriel Martinelli (0-1)
85': Marc Guehi own goal (0-2)

Gabriel Martinelli pictured (center) after scoring for Arsenal against Crystal Palace in the opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season

The first Premier League result of the season was: Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Saturday, August 6

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

32': Aleksandar Mitrovic (1-0)
64': Darwin Nunez (1-1)
72': Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty (2-1)
80': Mo Salah (2-2)

Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa

2': Jefferson Lerma (1-0)
80': Kieffer Moore (2-0)

Leeds 2-1 Wolves

6': Daniel Podence (0-1)
24': Rodrigo (1-1)
74': Rayan Ait Nouri own goal (2-1)

Jesse Marsch (left) and Bruno Lage pictured arguing at the end of Leeds United's 2-1 win over Wolves in August 2022

Managers Jesse Marsch (left) and Bruno Lage argued at the end of Leeds United's 2-1 win over Wolves

Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest

58': Fabian Schar (1-0)
78': Callum Wilson (2-0)

Tottenham 4-1 Southampton

12': James Ward-Prowse (0-1)
21': Ryan Sessegnon (1-1)
31': Eric Dier (2-1)
61': Mohammed Salisu own goal (3-1)
63': Dejan Kulusevski (4-1)

Everton 0-1 Chelsea

45': Jorginho penalty (0-1)

Kalidou Koulibaly (right) pictured on his Chelsea debut in a 1-0 win over Everton in August 2022

Kalidou Koulibaly made his Chelsea debut in a 1-0 win at Everton

Sunday, August 7

Man United 1-2 Brighton

30': Pascal Gross (0-1)
39': Pascal Gross (0-2)
68': Alexis Mac Allister (1-2)

West Ham 0-2 Man City

36': Erling Haaland penalty (0-1)
65': Erling Haaland (0-2)

Erling Haaland pictured celebrating in front of Manchester City fans after scoring his second goal in a 2-0 win at West Ham in August 2022

Erling Haaland scored twice on his Premier League debut as Manchester City beat West Ham

Erling Haaland pictured celebrating in front of Manchester City fans after scoring his second goal in a 2-0 win at West Ham in August 2022
News

Premier League Results Round-Up: Man City End Matchweek 1 As Even Firmer Title Favorites

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Erling Haaland pictured celebrating a goal for Manchester City against West Ham on his Premier League debut in August 2022
News

Roy Keane Believes Erling Haaland Can Score 40 Goals For Manchester City This Season

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Erling Haaland pictured speaking to Sky Sports after scoring twice on his Premier League debut in August 2022
News

Erling Haaland Swears Twice In Sky Sports Interview After Being Named MOTM On EPL Debut

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Erling Haaland pictured celebrating in front of Manchester City fans after scoring his second goal in a 2-0 win at West Ham in August 2022
News

Erling Haaland Emulates Man City Legend Sergio Aguero With Two Goals On EPL Debut

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Erik ten Hag pictured during his first Premier League game as Manchester United manager
News

Erik Ten Hag Admits He Has "A Hell Of A Job" To Do At Manchester United After Loss To Brighton

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Erling Haaland pictured taking a penalty to score his first Premier League goal for Manchester City in August 2022
Watch

Watch Erling Haaland Score First Premier League Goal By Winning And Converting Penalty Kick

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Pascal Gross pictured scoring Brighton's first goal of the 2022/23 EPL season, at Old Trafford against Manchester United
News

Man United Outplayed And Beaten By Brighton In Erik Ten Hag's First Premier League Game

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Giorgio Chiellini (right) pictured receiving the first yellow card of his MLS career during LAFC's 4-1 win at Real Salt Lake in August 2022
Watch

Giorgio Chiellini Earns First MLS Yellow Card For Outrageous Volleyball Maneuver

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Neymar and Lionel Messi pictured celebrating a goal during PSG's 5-0 win over Clermont in August 2022
Watch

Lionel Messi Scores Overhead Kick As PSG Begin Ligue 1 Season With 5-0 Win At Clermont

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago