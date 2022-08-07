Premier League Results Round-Up: Man City End Matchweek 1 As Even Firmer Title Favorites
The first weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season served up 28 goals and ended with Tottenham Hotspur top of the table.
Tottenham shot to no.1 spot on goal difference after thrashing Southampton 4-1 on Saturday.
Including Spurs, four of the traditional Big Six kicked off by claiming maximum points, but Liverpool and Manchester United suffered early slips.
City had started the season as odds-on favorites to win the title and bookmakers have already cut their odds further after Erling Haaland inspired a 2-0 win at West Ham.
Haaland was one of three players to score twice on the opening weekend.
Aleksandar Mitrovic was the first when his brace helped Fulham hold Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
Pascal Gross then netted twice in Brighton's 2-1 win at Old Trafford.
United's defeat was witnessed by the biggest crowd of the weekend and Erik ten Hag's team were booed off by fans at both half-time and full-time.
Premier League Results - Matchweek 1
Friday, August 5
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
20': Gabriel Martinelli (0-1)
85': Marc Guehi own goal (0-2)
Saturday, August 6
Fulham 2-2 Liverpool
32': Aleksandar Mitrovic (1-0)
64': Darwin Nunez (1-1)
72': Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty (2-1)
80': Mo Salah (2-2)
Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa
2': Jefferson Lerma (1-0)
80': Kieffer Moore (2-0)
Leeds 2-1 Wolves
6': Daniel Podence (0-1)
24': Rodrigo (1-1)
74': Rayan Ait Nouri own goal (2-1)
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest
58': Fabian Schar (1-0)
78': Callum Wilson (2-0)
Tottenham 4-1 Southampton
12': James Ward-Prowse (0-1)
21': Ryan Sessegnon (1-1)
31': Eric Dier (2-1)
61': Mohammed Salisu own goal (3-1)
63': Dejan Kulusevski (4-1)
Everton 0-1 Chelsea
45': Jorginho penalty (0-1)
Sunday, August 7
Man United 1-2 Brighton
30': Pascal Gross (0-1)
39': Pascal Gross (0-2)
68': Alexis Mac Allister (1-2)
West Ham 0-2 Man City
36': Erling Haaland penalty (0-1)
65': Erling Haaland (0-2)