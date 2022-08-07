Premier League Results Round-Up: Man City End Matchweek 1 As Even Firmer Title Favorites

The first weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season served up 28 goals and ended with Tottenham Hotspur top of the table.

Tottenham shot to no.1 spot on goal difference after thrashing Southampton 4-1 on Saturday.

Including Spurs, four of the traditional Big Six kicked off by claiming maximum points, but Liverpool and Manchester United suffered early slips.

Tottenham beat Southampton 4-1 in their first game of the Premier League season IMAGO/PA Images/Kirsty O'Connor

City had started the season as odds-on favorites to win the title and bookmakers have already cut their odds further after Erling Haaland inspired a 2-0 win at West Ham.

Haaland was one of three players to score twice on the opening weekend.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was the first when his brace helped Fulham hold Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Pascal Gross then netted twice in Brighton's 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

United's defeat was witnessed by the biggest crowd of the weekend and Erik ten Hag's team were booed off by fans at both half-time and full-time.

Premier League Results - Matchweek 1

Friday, August 5

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal

20': Gabriel Martinelli (0-1)

85': Marc Guehi own goal (0-2)

The first Premier League result of the season was: Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal IMAGO/PA Images/Adam Davy

Saturday, August 6

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

32': Aleksandar Mitrovic (1-0)

64': Darwin Nunez (1-1)

72': Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty (2-1)

80': Mo Salah (2-2)

Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa

2': Jefferson Lerma (1-0)

80': Kieffer Moore (2-0)

Leeds 2-1 Wolves

6': Daniel Podence (0-1)

24': Rodrigo (1-1)

74': Rayan Ait Nouri own goal (2-1)

Managers Jesse Marsch (left) and Bruno Lage argued at the end of Leeds United's 2-1 win over Wolves IMAGO/PA Images/Ian Hodgson

Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest

58': Fabian Schar (1-0)

78': Callum Wilson (2-0)

Tottenham 4-1 Southampton

12': James Ward-Prowse (0-1)

21': Ryan Sessegnon (1-1)

31': Eric Dier (2-1)

61': Mohammed Salisu own goal (3-1)

63': Dejan Kulusevski (4-1)

Everton 0-1 Chelsea

45': Jorginho penalty (0-1)

Kalidou Koulibaly made his Chelsea debut in a 1-0 win at Everton IMAGO/Action Plus/Roger Evans

Sunday, August 7

Man United 1-2 Brighton

30': Pascal Gross (0-1)

39': Pascal Gross (0-2)

68': Alexis Mac Allister (1-2)

West Ham 0-2 Man City

36': Erling Haaland penalty (0-1)

65': Erling Haaland (0-2)