Premier League Postponed Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

The Premier League has confirmed that the 10 games originally scheduled to take place from Saturday, August 10 to Monday, August 12 have been postponed.

The decision was made at 11.30am on Friday, 17 hours after it had been announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96, placing the United Kingdom into 12 days of mourning.

A statement published on Friday read: "At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game."

No matches will take place in the Premier League this weekend IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton

Within the statement, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty's long and unwavering service to our country.

"As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing."

The statement concluded: "Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course."