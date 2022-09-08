EFL & Premier League Hold Government Talks Over Fixture Postponements After Queen's Death

It is likely but not yet confirmed that this weekend's Premier League fixtures will be postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch passed away aged 96 on Thursday.

Her death was announced while Arsenal were already in UEFA Europa League action.

Arsenal and Swiss opponents FC Zurich held a minute of silence before the start of the second half. Arsenal won the game 2-1.

Manchester United's Europa League game against Real Sociedad later went ahead as planned, after UEFA declared that it could not be postponed at such short notice.

Nine Premier League matches are currently scheduled to take place across Saturday and Sunday, although it is expected that they will be rearranged.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to lead to this weekend's Premier League fixtures being postponed IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton

The Queen's death has sparked 12 days of national mourning in the UK.

It also set into motion "Operation London Bridge" – the codename given to longstanding plans for how government and broadcasters should react to Her Majesty's passing.

Details include removing comedy programs from television during the days of mourning, as well as all presenters wearing black ties.

The cancelling of sports fixtures is also a suggested.

It has already been confirmed that no play will take place in the cricket Test match between England and South Africa on Friday.

The Premier League and English Football League both issued statements within two hours of the Queen's death being announced.

But neither statement definitively commented on how the national mourning would affect their fixture lists.

The EFL's statement concluded with the message: "Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity."

An earlier statement from the Premier League had read: "The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty."