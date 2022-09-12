Premier League Fixtures Confirmed For Week 8 With 7 Games On And 3 Postponed

The Premier League will return in matchweek 8 after round 7 was fully called off in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

No games took place last weekend as a mark of respect to Her Majesty.

Those games will have to be rearranged later in the season.

So will three fixtures from week 8 as only seven matches will take place this weekend.

The action will kick off on Friday night when Aston Villa host Southampton, while Fulham go to Nottingham Forest.

But Manchester United's home clash with Leeds United will not take place on Sunday. Meanwhile, Liverpool's trip to Chelsea has also been postponed.

Brighton's game against Crystal Palace had already been postponed earlier in the month due to a planned rail strike.

Tottenham vs Leicester City is one of seven Premier League fixtures that WILL take place this weekend IMAGO/Sportimage/Kieran Cleeves

The decision to postpone the fixtures at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge was due to insufficient police resources in the UK.

"The UK Football Policing Unit and National Police Chiefs' Council have worked closely with the Premier League, English Football League and Football Association to balance the policing requirements following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, daily policing and enabling as many football matches as possible to go ahead as planned," explained an NPCC statement.

The seven games that are going ahead, including Wolves vs Manchester City and Tottenham vs Leicester, will be preceded by a minute's silence, while players will wear black armbands.

Premier League Fixtures (Week 8)