Premier League Fixtures Confirmed For Week 8 With 7 Games On And 3 Postponed
The Premier League will return in matchweek 8 after round 7 was fully called off in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
No games took place last weekend as a mark of respect to Her Majesty.
Those games will have to be rearranged later in the season.
So will three fixtures from week 8 as only seven matches will take place this weekend.
The action will kick off on Friday night when Aston Villa host Southampton, while Fulham go to Nottingham Forest.
But Manchester United's home clash with Leeds United will not take place on Sunday. Meanwhile, Liverpool's trip to Chelsea has also been postponed.
Read More
Brighton's game against Crystal Palace had already been postponed earlier in the month due to a planned rail strike.
The decision to postpone the fixtures at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge was due to insufficient police resources in the UK.
"The UK Football Policing Unit and National Police Chiefs' Council have worked closely with the Premier League, English Football League and Football Association to balance the policing requirements following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, daily policing and enabling as many football matches as possible to go ahead as planned," explained an NPCC statement.
The seven games that are going ahead, including Wolves vs Manchester City and Tottenham vs Leicester, will be preceded by a minute's silence, while players will wear black armbands.
Premier League Fixtures (Week 8)
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (UK)
|On or Off
Friday, Sep 16
Aston Villa vs Southampton
8 pm
ON
Friday, Sep 16
Nottm Forest vs Fulham
8 pm
ON
Saturday, Sep 17
Wolves vs Man City
12.30 pm
ON
Brighton vs Crystal Palace
OFF
Saturday, Sep 17
Newcastle vs Bournemouth
3 pm
ON
Saturday, Sep 17
Tottenham vs Leicester
5.30 pm
ON
Sunday, Sep 18
Brentford vs Arsenal
12 pm
ON
Man United vs Leeds
OFF
Sunday, Sep 18
Everton vs West Ham
2.15 pm
ON
Chelsea vs Liverpool
OFF