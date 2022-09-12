Skip to main content

Premier League Fixtures Confirmed For Week 8 With 7 Games On And 3 Postponed

The Premier League will return in matchweek 8 after round 7 was fully called off in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

No games took place last weekend as a mark of respect to Her Majesty.

Those games will have to be rearranged later in the season.

So will three fixtures from week 8 as only seven matches will take place this weekend.

The action will kick off on Friday night when Aston Villa host Southampton, while Fulham go to Nottingham Forest.

But Manchester United's home clash with Leeds United will not take place on Sunday. Meanwhile, Liverpool's trip to Chelsea has also been postponed.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brighton's game against Crystal Palace had already been postponed earlier in the month due to a planned rail strike.

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham vs Leicester City is one of seven Premier League fixtures that WILL take place this weekend

The decision to postpone the fixtures at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge was due to insufficient police resources in the UK.

"The UK Football Policing Unit and National Police Chiefs' Council have worked closely with the Premier League, English Football League and Football Association to balance the policing requirements following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, daily policing and enabling as many football matches as possible to go ahead as planned," explained an NPCC statement.

The seven games that are going ahead, including Wolves vs Manchester City and Tottenham vs Leicester, will be preceded by a minute's silence, while players will wear black armbands.

Premier League Fixtures (Week 8)

Premier League fixtures from September 16 to 18 following latest round of postponements

DateFixtureTime (UK)On or Off

Friday, Sep 16

Aston Villa vs Southampton

8 pm

ON

Friday, Sep 16

Nottm Forest vs Fulham

8 pm

ON

Saturday, Sep 17

Wolves vs Man City

12.30 pm

ON

Saturday, Sep 17

Brighton vs Crystal Palace

3 pm

OFF

Saturday, Sep 17

Newcastle vs Bournemouth

3 pm

ON

Saturday, Sep 17

Tottenham vs Leicester

5.30 pm

ON

Sunday, Sep 18

Brentford vs Arsenal

12 pm

ON

Sunday, Sep 18

Man United vs Leeds

2 pm

OFF

Sunday, Sep 18

Everton vs West Ham

2.15 pm

ON

Sunday, Sep 18

Chelsea vs Liverpool

4.30 pm

OFF

In This Article (16)

Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Southampton
Southampton
Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton
Manchester City
Manchester City
Manchester United
Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
Bournemouth
Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City
Leicester City
Arsenal
Arsenal
Everton
Everton
West Ham United
West Ham United
Chelsea
Chelsea
Liverpool
Liverpool

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
News

Premier League Fixtures Confirmed For Week 8 With 7 Games On And 3 Postponed

By Robert Summerscales
Referee Matteo Marcenaro raises his right hand to signal offside during the Serie A game between Juventus and Salernitana in September 2022
News

Biggest VAR Error Ever? Juventus Denied Late Winner That Was 0.52 Meters Onside

By Robert Summerscales
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured watching his side during their 2022 pre-season tour of the USA
News

Thomas Tuchel "Devastated" After Being Fired By Chelsea... And He's Still A One-Club Man On Twitter

By Robert Summerscales
Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in May 2022
News

Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly "Has No Idea About Football", Says Mainz Sporting Director

By Robert Summerscales
Raphinha pictured during Barcelona's game against Rayo Vallecano in August 2022
News

Raphinha Explains Why He Rejected Chelsea In Favor Of Barcelona After Chat With Neymar

By Robert Summerscales
Gary Neville pictured working for Sky Sports
News

Former Players Disagree With Premier League's Decision To Halt Play In Honor Of Queen Elizabeth II

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester United's players pictured standing together to observe a minute's silence in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II before their Europa League game against Real Sociedad in September 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II In 78-Word Statement

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured looking frustrated during Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford in September 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Fires Blank In His First Ever Europa League Game As Man United Lose At Home

By Robert Summerscales
A general view of some Premier League matchballs in August 2022
News

Premier League Postponed Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

By Robert Summerscales