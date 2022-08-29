Paul Pogba Targeted By "Attempts Of Extortion" As Brother Mathias Threatens "Great Revelation"

Paul Pogba issued a statement on Sunday in response to menacing videos posted by his brother Mathias.

Mathias Pogba had uploaded multiple Instagram videos in which he delivered a threatening message in four different languages - French, Italian, English and Spanish.

The English version began: "Hi everyone. This is Mathias Pogba. I will announce to you that soon I will make a great revelation about my brother Paul Pogba and Rafaela Pimenta."

Mathias Pogba pictured reading from a piece of paper while delivering a threat to expose a "great revelation" about his brother Paul Pogba Instagram/@mathiaspogbaofficial

He added that Paul Pogba's fans, teammates and sponsors all "deserve to know certain things in order to make an informed decision on whether he deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public."

Mathias Pogba also took aim at Pimenta, who is Paul Pogba's agent. She represents Kylian Mbappe as well.

In the video, Mathias Pogba referred to Pimenta as his brother's "second mother" before criticizing her for an apparent lack of "integrity and professionalism".

In response, Paul Pogba's statement read: "The recent declarations of Mathias Pogba on social media are unfortunately not a surprise.

"They are coming after threats and attempts of extortion by an organized gang against Paul Pogba."

"This has been referred to the appropriate authorities both in Italy and in France a month ago."

According to the Daily Mail, Paul Pogba also reported to the French authorities that he was dragged into a Paris apartment in March by a gang demanding £11 million while threatening him with assault rifles.

Paul Pogba, 29, was a Manchester United player in March.

The France international, who won the FIFA World Cup in 2018, rejoined Italian club Juventus from United this summer.

Mathias Pogba, 32, is currently without a club, after most recently playing for ASM Belfort in the fourth tier of French soccer.

He represented Guinea five times at international level between 2013 and 2017.