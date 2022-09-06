Paul Pogba Likely To Miss World Cup After Surgery On Ankle Injury

France midfielder Paul Pogba is a serious injury doubt for this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It has been decided that the 29-year-old requires surgery to fix a knee problem that he sustained in July.

He has yet to play for Juventus since rejoining the Italian club from Manchester United this summer.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri provided an update on Pogba this week.

"This morning Pogba trained for the second time, but then stopped, and it was then decided that he undergo surgery," said Allegri, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"We will realistically get him back in January."

Paul Pogba pictured (center) watching a Juventus game from the crowd last month IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency/Nderim Kaceli/Live Media

France play their first World Cup match on November 22, eight days after the Serie A campaign takes a mid-season break.

Asked if Pogba would be ready to play for France in Qatar, Allegri replied: "The World Cup is not my problem, Juventus' problem is that he comes back in January."

Pogba was a key player for France at the 2018 World Cup, starting in six of their seven matches and scoring in the final against Croatia.

He has featured in 31 games for France since then.

Pogba signed a four-year contract with Juve when he rejoined the club after six seasons at Manchester United.

In his first spell in Turin, Pogba won eight trophies in four seasons with Juve and was named in the Serie A Team of the Year three times.