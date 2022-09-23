Skip to main content

Olivier Giroud Becomes His Country's Oldest Scorer As France Claim First Nations League Win

France 2-0 Austria

Olivier Giroud set a new French national team record by scoring in Thursday's victory over Austria in Paris.

The AC Milan no.9 became France's oldest scorer ever when he headed home from an Antoine Griezmann cross on 65 minutes.

Kylian Mbappe had given France the lead nine minutes earlier with a superb solo goal, which saw him dance between a crowd of defenders before finding the top corner from 16 yards.

Giroud's 49th goal for France came at the age of 35 years and 357 days - 70 days older than former record-holder Roger Marche was when he scored the final international goal of his career in 1959.

Olivier Giroud pictured celebrating after scoring for France against Austria in September 2022

Olivier Giroud now holds the record of France's oldest goalscorer

Ex-Arsenal striker Giroud is now just two goals shy of equaling Thierry Henry's all-time scoring record for France.

Giroud has scored 49 goals in 113 international appearances, while Henry netted 51 times in 123 France games between 1997 and 2010.

Thursday's victory over Austria was France's first win in UEFA Nations League Group A1.

Another win over Denmark on Sunday would see France avoid relegation to the B tier.

