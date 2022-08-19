Skip to main content

Chelsea Are The Only EPL Club To Have Spent More Than Nottingham Forest This Summer

Nottingham Forest continued their remarkable summer spending spree on Friday by making Morgan Gibbs-White the most expensive signing in the club's history.

Gibbs-White joined Forest from Wolves for an initial transfer fee of £25 million, potentially rising to £42.5m, according to Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old midfielder is Forest's 16th signing of the summer, meaning they have added twice as many players than any other EPL club during the current transfer window.

Morgan Gibbs-White pictured signing for Nottingham Forest from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2022

Morgan Gibbs-White pictured signing for Nottingham Forest

Fourteen of Forest's 16 signings have been players that will be expected to feature in the first-team this season - Taiwo Awoniyi, Giulian Biancone, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards, Neco Williams, Wayne Hennessey, Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Orel Mangala, Emmanuel Dennis, Cheikhou Kouyate, Remo Freuler, Jesse Lingard and Gibbs-White.

Forest have also brought in teenage keeper Ryan Hammond to play in their youth teams and Costa Rica international Brandon Aguilera, who has been loaned back to former club Guanacasteca until January.

Including potential add-ons, Forest have now spent £143.5m on transfer fees this summer, based on figures published by Sky Sports.

Chelsea are the only Premier League club to have outspent Forest since the end of last season, having shelled out £176.5m on the likes of Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Highest-Spending EPL Clubs This Summer

The top six summer spenders in the Premier League so far this summer based on transfers fees paid, including potential add-ons

Sky Sports

ClubSummer spending

Chelsea

£176.5m

Nottingham Forest

£143.5m

Tottenham

£130m

Arsenal

£121.5m

West Ham

£112.95

Manchester City

£112.1m

In addition to spending £143.5m on transfer fees, Forest smashed their previous wage structure to bring Lingard to the club.

Lingard arrived on a free transfer last month after his contract at former club Manchester United had expired.

As reported by The Guardian, Lingard is earning close to £200,000 per week at the City Ground.

Lingard has plenty of Premier League experience, something the Forest squad was short on following last season's promotion from the Championship.

Gibbs-White has only played 22 EPL matches in the past four seasons though.

He was not an important part of Bruno Lage's first-team plans at Molineux and had spent the 2021/22 season out on loan at Sheffield United.

Gibbs-White scored 11 goals in 35 EFL Championship appearances for Sheffield United last season.

In This Article (6)

Chelsea
Chelsea
Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal
Arsenal
West Ham United
West Ham United
Manchester City
Manchester City

Morgan Gibbs-White pictured signing for Nottingham Forest from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2022
News

Chelsea Are The Only EPL Club To Have Spent More Than Nottingham Forest This Summer

By Robert Summerscales
Referee Mike Dean pictured at Stamford Bridge in May 2022
News

VAR Mike Dean Admits Cristian Romero Should Have Been Sent Off For Marc Cucurella Hair-Pull

By Robert Summerscales
David de Gea and Casemiro pictured shaking hands during a pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Real Madrid in 2017
Transfer Talk

Manchester United And Real Madrid Reach Casemiro Agreement With Medical Scheduled

By Robert Summerscales
Casemiro pictured at Finland's Helsinki Olympic Stadium playing for Real Madrid during the 2022 UEFA Super Cup final
Transfer Talk

Manchester United's Offer For Casemiro Said To Be Worth Double His Real Madrid Salary

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) pictured giving his captain's armband to Portugal teammate Nani during the final of Euro 2016
News

Nani Says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Teammates Are Not Willing To "Sweat"

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring one of his FIVE goals for Argentina against Estonia in June 2022
Transfer Talk

Lionel Messi Likely To Decide Future After World Cup With Barcelona Return An Option

By Robert Summerscales
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min pictured during his side's 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in August 2022
News

Chelsea Investigating Claim Son Heung-Min Was Racially Abused At Stamford Bridge

By Robert Summerscales
Sir Jim Ratcliffe pictured at a Ligue 1 game between Nice and PSG in 2019
News

British Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe "Definitely A Potential Buyer" For Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales
Dele Alli pictured playing for Everton in a friendly against Blackpool in July 2022
Transfer Talk

Everton's Dele Alli In Talks Over Besiktas Move That Could See Tottenham Miss Out On £10m

By Robert Summerscales