Chelsea Are The Only EPL Club To Have Spent More Than Nottingham Forest This Summer

Nottingham Forest continued their remarkable summer spending spree on Friday by making Morgan Gibbs-White the most expensive signing in the club's history.

Gibbs-White joined Forest from Wolves for an initial transfer fee of £25 million, potentially rising to £42.5m, according to Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old midfielder is Forest's 16th signing of the summer, meaning they have added twice as many players than any other EPL club during the current transfer window.

Morgan Gibbs-White pictured signing for Nottingham Forest IMAGO/News Images/Ritchie Sumpter

Fourteen of Forest's 16 signings have been players that will be expected to feature in the first-team this season - Taiwo Awoniyi, Giulian Biancone, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards, Neco Williams, Wayne Hennessey, Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Orel Mangala, Emmanuel Dennis, Cheikhou Kouyate, Remo Freuler, Jesse Lingard and Gibbs-White.

Forest have also brought in teenage keeper Ryan Hammond to play in their youth teams and Costa Rica international Brandon Aguilera, who has been loaned back to former club Guanacasteca until January.

Including potential add-ons, Forest have now spent £143.5m on transfer fees this summer, based on figures published by Sky Sports.

Chelsea are the only Premier League club to have outspent Forest since the end of last season, having shelled out £176.5m on the likes of Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina.

Highest-Spending EPL Clubs This Summer

Club Summer spending Chelsea £176.5m Nottingham Forest £143.5m Tottenham £130m Arsenal £121.5m West Ham £112.95 Manchester City £112.1m

In addition to spending £143.5m on transfer fees, Forest smashed their previous wage structure to bring Lingard to the club.

Lingard arrived on a free transfer last month after his contract at former club Manchester United had expired.

As reported by The Guardian, Lingard is earning close to £200,000 per week at the City Ground.

Lingard has plenty of Premier League experience, something the Forest squad was short on following last season's promotion from the Championship.

Gibbs-White has only played 22 EPL matches in the past four seasons though.

He was not an important part of Bruno Lage's first-team plans at Molineux and had spent the 2021/22 season out on loan at Sheffield United.

Gibbs-White scored 11 goals in 35 EFL Championship appearances for Sheffield United last season.