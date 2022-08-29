Skip to main content

Neymar Leads Ligue 1 For Goals And Assists But PSG's Perfect Start Is Over After Monaco Draw

Paris Saint-Germain failed to win for the first time since Christophe Galtier became manager as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Monaco on Sunday night.

A Neymar penalty canceled out a first-half strike by Kevin Volland at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar pictured (center) after scoring in PSG's 1-1 draw with Monaco in August 2022

Neymar continued his fine scoring form but PSG dropped points against Monaco

Monaco pressed the French champions excellently in Paris and were rewarded in the 20th minute after Mohamed Camara tackled Lionel Messi in midfield, sparking a rapid counter-attack.

Volland picked up the loose ball just inside his own half and played a one-two with Aleksandr Golovin before firing home under pressure from Presnel Kimpembe.

PSG had scored 21 goals in their first four games under Galtier and no.22 nearly arrived on the stroke of half-time.

Messi let rip from 25 yards with a powerful shot that saw both of his feet leave the ground. It struck the Monaco post, as did the follow-up effort from Kylian Mbappe.

But PSG continued to push and their persistence paid off midway through the second half when Neymar leveled from the penalty spot after being fouled by Guillermo Maripan.

Neymar is currently the top scorer and the leading provider of assists in Ligue 1.

The Brazilian has scored six goals and assisted six more in just four games.

PSG remain top of the table on goal difference despite their dropped points.

