Neymar Assists Richarlison Twice As Brazil Beat Ghana In Penultimate World Cup Rehearsal

Brazil 3-0 Ghana

Richarlison justified his selection ahead of Gabriel Jesus with two goals as Brazil beat Ghana in their penultimate game before the World Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos was also on target as Brazil cruised to a 3-0 win in a friendly staged in Le Harve, France.

Eyebrows had been raised when Jesus failed to even make Brazil's squad after his fine early form for Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

But Tottenham summer signing Richarlison, who has only started in two of his side's seven EPL matches so far, proved his international class once again.

Richarlison has now scored 16 goals for Brazil, including six in his last five international games. IMAGO/Sportimage/David Klein

Both of Richarlison's goals were assisted by Neymar.

Richarlison produced a crisp one-touch finish from the edge of the penalty area on 27 minutes to score his first.

He then doubled his tally with a header from a Neymar free-kick shortly before half-time.

Marquinhos had earlier headed home the opening goal from a Raphinha corner.

Richarlison has now scored or assisted in each of Brazil's last five matches.

He is the favorite to lead his nation's attack at Qatar 2022, where Brazil are favorites to win a record-enhancing sixth title.

"I hope that Brazilian fans believe in me more because here in the national team I score a lot," Richarlison told Reuters after Friday's game.

"I'm wearing jersey number nine and every time I wear it I'm scoring a goal. I come here, and I do my work quietly."

Brazil now face Tunisia in another friendly in France on Tuesday before beginning their World Cup campaign against Serbia in Qatar on November 24.