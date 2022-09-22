Skip to main content

New Everton Stadium Shortlisted For Euro 2028 But Liverpool's And Arsenal's Miss Out

The United Kingdom and Ireland are strong favorites to win their joint bid to host the UEFA European Championship in 2028.

England would host the majority of games at Euro 2028 under the proposal.

It is understood that there would likely be 11 different venues - six in England, two in Ireland, one in Wales, one in Scotland and one in Northern Ireland.

The Aviva Stadium and Croke Park are Ireland's two biggest and best venues and are almost certain to be put forward as part of the bid.

But the decision to choose the six English stadiums is less straightforward.

According to The Independent, several major arenas have already been ruled out, including Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Chelsea's Stadium Bridge and Liverpool's Anfield.

A general view of Liverpool's Anfield stadium taken in March 2021

Anfield is NOT in the running to host matches at UEFA Euro 2028

Anfield and Stamford Bridge would not permitted to host games at Euro 2028 due to the size of their pitches.

Meanwhile, the Emirates Stadium has been overlooked in favor of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is just four miles away and has a slightly larger capacity and more modern facilities.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is one of 10 English stadiums that have reportedly been shortlisted as part of the bidding process.

Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has also been shortlisted. It is due to open in 2024.

An aerial shot taken in August 2022 showing the construction site of Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool

An aerial shot taken in August 2022 showing the construction site of Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool

English Stadiums Shortlisted As Possible Host Venues For UEFA Euro 2028

  • Wembley Stadium (London)
  • Villa Park (Birmingham)
  • London Stadium (London)
  • St. James' Park (Newcastle)
  • Etihad Stadium (Manchester)
  • Stadium of Light (Sunderland)
  • Bramley Moore Dock (Liverpool)
  • Stadium MK (Milton Keynes)
  • Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)
  • Old Trafford (Manchester)

This list of 10 stadiums will be cut to six by UEFA, according to The Independent.

An aerial shot taken in August 2022 showing the construction site of Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool
