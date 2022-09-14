Skip to main content

New Date For Arsenal Vs PSV Confirmed After EPL Game Against Man City Is Postponed

Arsenal will host PSV Eindhoven on October 20 in a rearranged UEFA Europa League fixture.

The game had originally been scheduled for Thursday, September 15 but limitations on police resources following the death of Queen Elizabeth II prompted a postponement.

It was feared that Arsenal may be forced to forfeit the game, handing PSV a 3-0 win by default, if they could not find a suitable slot for it on an already-packed calendar.

But by postponing their Premier League match against Manchester City on October 19, Arsenal will now be able to complete the Europa League group phase in full.

A general view of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in May 2022

Arsenal vs PSV will now kick off at 6 pm UK time on October 20

A new date for the EPL clash with City will be announced at a later date.

The Premier League must also find a new date for Arsenal's home game against Everton. That was due to take place last weekend but all 10 EPL fixtures were postponed following the Queen's death.

Three more EPL games have been called off this weekend, but Arsenal's trip to Brentford will go ahead as planned on Sunday.

New Date For Arsenal Vs PSV Confirmed After EPL Game Against Man City Is Postponed

By Robert Summerscales

