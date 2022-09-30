Skip to main content

Chelsea Officially Unveil New Gold Third Kit After FIFA 23 Leak

Chelsea have unveiled their new gold third kit for the 2022/23 season by posting footage of it appearing in the video game FIFA 23.

It has become common for clubs to unveil their lesser-used third strips after a season has started so that they can stagger kit launches for maximum exposure.

But Chelsea were beaten to the punch on Friday when EA Sports released FIFA 23 to the public and gamers discovered the new gold kit for themselves.

Chelsea reacted to the leak by sharing FIFA 23 footage showing their virtual players dressed in the new jersey.

It is likely that the Chelsea team will wear the new gold kit in real life for the first time on October 29 when Graham Potter takes his side to former club Brighton.

Chelsea's home shirt is blue, while their away jersey is white. Brighton play in a blue and white striped pattern, so Chelsea will be expected to play in gold at the AMEX Stadium to avoid a color clash.

Fans will be able to buy the new Chelsea shirt from October 6 via the Stamford Bridge Megastore and online.

