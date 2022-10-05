Skip to main content

Napoli Smoke Ajax In Amsterdam To Go Top Of Champions League Scorers List

Napoli are the leading scorers in this season's UEFA Champions League after hammering Ajax 6-1 in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

Ajax took the lead on nine minutes through Mohammed Kudus but it was one-way traffic after that.

Giacomo Raspadori scored twice for Napoli, while Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Giovanni Simeone were also on target.

Ajax ended the game with 10 men after Dusan Tadic was sent off on 77 minutes, by which time Napoli had already scored five.

Napoli's players and staff pictured celebrating during a 6-1 win over Ajax in October 2022

Napoli, who started the group by beating Liverpool 4-1 before winning 3-0 at Rangers in week two, have now scored 13 goals in their three group games at an average of 4.33 per match.

If they keep up that rate in their next three games they will break the record for most goals scored during a group campaign.

That record is currently held by Paris Saint-Germain, who scored 25 goals in Group B in 2017, beating Celtic 7-1 and 5-0 along the way.

Ajax's 6-1 hammering was the Dutch side's heaviest defeat in all competitions since 1964 when they lost 9-4 to Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

