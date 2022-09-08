Napoli Thrash Liverpool In Record-Equaling Champions League Result
Liverpool got their 2022/23 UEFA Champions League campaign off to a nightmare start by losing 4-1 to Napoli in Italy on Wednesday.
Defensively, Liverpool were atrocious. Virgil van Dijk and James Milner conceded a penalty each inside the opening 17 minutes.
Piotr Zielinski scored the first before Victor Osimhen saw the second saved by Alisson Becker.
But that let-off did not inspire Liverpool to turn the match around. Far from it.
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone made it 3-0 to Napoli before half-time.
It was 4-0 seconds into the second period when Zielinski doubled his tally for the night.
Luis Diaz, one of the few Liverpool players to end the night with any credit, pulled a goal back for Jurgen Klopp's side but the comeback stopped there.
The result equaled Liverpool's heaviest ever defeat in the Champions League.
Liverpool's only other losses by a three-goal margin in the competition had come at the hands of Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Elsewhere in Group A on Wednesday, Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 in Amsterdam.
Liverpool's Biggest Champions League Losses
|Result
|Year
Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid
2014
Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool
2019
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool
2022