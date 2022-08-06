Shocking Mohammed Salisu Own Goal Helps Tottenham Smash Southampton To Top EPL

Tottenham Hotspur are early table-toppers in the Premier League after thrashing Southampton 4-1 in their opening game of the season.

Spurs fell behind to a fine James Ward-Prowse volley on 12 minutes but turned the score around before half-time through goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Eric Dier.

Then came a moment of madness from Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu just after the hour-mark.

Tottenham's players pictured celebrating after Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu (not in shot) scored an own goal IMAGO/PA Images/Kirsty O'Connor

Spurs wing-back Emerson Royal, who had been played onside by Salisu, crossed the ball low across the six-yard box.

It was not obvious who Royal had been aiming for as no Spurs player was within 10 yards of the cross.

But Salisu must has feared that an attacker was behind him because he made a panicked attempt to clear the ball from the center of the six-yard box.

His attempt was not successful as Salisu awkwardly slotted the ball into his own net.

Emerson was also involved in Tottenham's fourth goal as he picked out Dejan Kulusevski, who calmly slotted home inside a busy penalty area.