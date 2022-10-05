Mo Salah Closes In On UCL Record With Landmark Liverpool Goal In Win Over Rangers

Mohamed Salah scored his 35th Champions League goal for Liverpool in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Rangers at Anfield.

Salah reached the landmark by converting a penalty kick on 53 minutes after Rangers defender Leon King had fouled Luis Diaz.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had earlier given Liverpool the lead with a brilliant free-kick inside the opening seven minutes.

The result was perhaps kind on Rangers, who were overwhelmed by Liverpool at Anfield and have now won just one of their last 19 matches in the Champions League.

Salah's goal came from one of his five shots, while fellow forwards Diaz and Darwin Nunez ended the game having recorded a further nine attempts between them.

Liverpool legend Salah now needs just two more goals to set a Champions League record.

To date, only two players have scored more Champions League goals for an English team than Salah has for Liverpool.

Sergio Aguero scored 36 goals in 64 UCL games for Manchester City, while Didier Drogba ended his Chelsea career with 36 in 74.

Salah's first 35 UCL goals for Liverpool have come in 59 appearances.