Mikel Arteta Becomes Second-Quickest Arsenal Manager To Record 50 Top-Flight League Wins

Friday's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace was Mikel Arteta's 50th Premier League victory as Arsenal boss.

Arteta reached the landmark in what was his 98th EPL game as a manager.

In Arsenal's 135-year history, only Arsene Wenger has been able to get to 50 top-flight league victories faster than Arteta.

Wenger took just 94 league matches to get to 50 wins.

Arteta's side had enjoyed a brilliant pre-season, winning all five friendlies, scoring 20 goals and conceding just four.

They started Friday's game full of confidence and deservedly took the lead through Gabriel Martinelli on 20 minutes.

But Palace pushed back and Arsenal were hanging on in the second half until Bukayo Saka's fierce cross led to a Marc Guehi own goal late on.

Arteta will be hoping to record the 51st league win of his managerial career next weekend when the Gunners host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.