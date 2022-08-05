Skip to main content

Mikel Arteta Becomes Second-Quickest Arsenal Manager To Record 50 Top-Flight League Wins

Friday's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace was Mikel Arteta's 50th Premier League victory as Arsenal boss.

Arteta reached the landmark in what was his 98th EPL game as a manager.

In Arsenal's 135-year history, only Arsene Wenger has been able to get to 50 top-flight league victories faster than Arteta.

Wenger took just 94 league matches to get to 50 wins.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SEE ALSO: Arsenal Player Ratings Vs Crystal Palace: 8/10 William Saliba MOTM On EPL Debut

Arteta's side had enjoyed a brilliant pre-season, winning all five friendlies, scoring 20 goals and conceding just four.

They started Friday's game full of confidence and deservedly took the lead through Gabriel Martinelli on 20 minutes.

But Palace pushed back and Arsenal were hanging on in the second half until Bukayo Saka's fierce cross led to a Marc Guehi own goal late on.

Arteta will be hoping to record the 51st league win of his managerial career next weekend when the Gunners host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pictured applauding his team's supporters following a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace in August 2022

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pictured applauding his team's supporters following a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pictured applauding his team's supporters following a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace in August 2022
News

Mikel Arteta Becomes Second-Quickest Arsenal Manager To Record 50 Top-Flight League Wins

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
William Saliba pictured on his Arsenal debut dispossessing Wilfried Zaha with a strong slide tackle
News

Arsenal Player Ratings Vs Crystal Palace: 8/10 William Saliba MOTM On EPL Debut

By Robert Summerscales41 minutes ago
Sadio Mane pictured (left) heading the ball to score his first Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich against Eintracht Frankfurt in August 2022
Watch

Watch Sadio Mane Score First Bundesliga Goal For Bayern Munich In Frankfurt Thrashing

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Gabriel Martinelli pictured (center) after scoring for Arsenal against Crystal Palace in the opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season
Watch

Watch Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli Score First Premier League Goal Of The 2022/23 Season

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal which saw him become the all-time top scorer in men's professional soccer
Transfer Talk

Corinthians President "Keeping An Eye On" Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Man United Unrest

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Two possible XIs made up of players in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad at the start of the 2022/23 season
Features

These Two Completely Different Liverpool XIs Suggest Reds Are Ready For Busiest Season Ever

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured performing tricks with a soccer ball in his first public appearance at the Camp Nou since signing for Barcelona
Watch

Watch Robert Lewandowski Perform Tricks For Barcelona Fans After Receiving New Squad Number

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Marc Cucurella pictured giving a thumbs up after joining Chelsea from Brighton in August 2022
News

Chelsea Mock Brighton As Record-Breaking Transfer For Marc Cucurella Is Confirmed

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
Liverpool's players pictured celebrating after winning the 2022 Community Shield
News

Predicted Final EPL Table: Liverpool Top And Spurs To Finish Above Chelsea And Arsenal

By Robert SummerscalesAug 4, 2022 4:03 PM EDT