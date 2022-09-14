Mason Greenwood Still Suspended Despite Featuring On Manchester United Squad List

Mason Greenwood is still suspended and has not been recalled to work by Manchester United.

Greenwood was arrested on January 30 on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, making threats to kill and assault. He remains on bail.

The 20-year-old's arrest came as police officers responded to seeing an 18-year-old woman reporting claims of violence and sexual threats on social media.

Greenwood has not featured for United since their 1-0 win over West Ham on January 22 after being suspended from playing or training with the club until further notice.

A Premier League squad update issued by United on Wednesday caused some confusion among fans as it included Greenwood's name under a subheading titled "PLAYERS UNDER 21".

But his status has not changed. He is still suspended by United until further notice.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood pictured in September 2021 IMAGO/Sportimage/Jonathan Moscrop

Greenwood was one of 55 under-21 players listed, as well as 25 players aged 22 and over.

The reason so many players were named is because those aged 21 and under do not count towards the squad-size limit of 25.

Greenwood was simply included on the list because it cost United nothing - other than possibly some bad PR - and if his circumstances change before January he will be eligible to return to EPL action.

United are still not selling jerseys printed with "Greenwood 11" in the club's official store or online.



Manchester United's Premier League Squad List

Players Aged 22 And Over

Goalkeepers: Nathan Bishop, David De Gea, Martin Dubravka, Tom Heaton

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams

Midfielders: Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek

Forwards: Antony, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho



Players Aged 21 And Under (*currently away on loan)

Goalkeepers: Eric Hanbury, Elyh Harrison, Ondrej Mastny, Dermot Mee*, Tom Myles, Radek Vitek, Tom Wooster

Defenders: Sonny Aljofree, Rhys Bennett, Alvaro Fernandez*, Will Fish*, Tyler Fredricson, Bjorn Hardley, Louis Jackson, Marc Jurado, Willy Kambwala, Jack Kingdon, Ethan Laird*, Marcus Lawrence, Teden Mengi, Sam Murray, James Nolan, Habeeb Ogunneye, Logan Pye

Midfielders: Adam Berry, Toby Collyer, Ruben Curley, Omari Forson, Ethan Galbraith*, Daniel Gore, Hannibal*, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Zidane Iqbal, Kobbie Mainoo, Sam Mather, Finley McAllister, Jack Moorhouse, Maxi Oyedele, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Charlie Wellens*, Ethan Williams

Forwards: Amad*, Anthony Elanga, Noam Emeran, Ethan Ennis, Alejandro Garnacho, Mason Greenwood, Joe Hugill, Charlie McNeill, Mateo Mejia, Ashton Missin, Manni Norkett, Malachi Sharpe, Shola Shoretire, Ethan Wheatley