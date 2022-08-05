Bayern Munich Break Bundesliga Record In 6-1 Win Over Frankfurt But Manuel Neuer Left Red-Faced

Bayern Munich have scored 11 goals in their first two matches since selling Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.

After beating RB Leipzig 5-3 to win the German Supercup last weekend, Bayern kicked off the new Bundesliga season with a 6-1 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern were 5-0 up by half-time against Europa League champions Frankfurt.

That set a Bundesliga-wide record for the biggest half-time lead ever on an opening weekend of a new season.

It was built by goals from Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard, Sadio Mane, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry.

Bayern could have been even further ahead at the break had Mane and Thomas Muller not wasted a golden chance when the score was 2-0.

Mane and Muller were two-on-one with the Frankfurt keeper but the German forward hit the post before the rebound hit his arm.

Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer produced an even worse error in the second half to gift Frankfurt a consolation goal.

Neuer tried to dribble around Randal Kolo Muani, who tackled him before passing the ball into an empty net from 20 yards.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer pictured laying on the ground as Randal Kolo Muani shoots to score for Frankfurt IMAGO/Jan Huebner

Although Neuer's mistake will have hurt his pride, it did not prove costly for Bayern.

The reigning German champions restored their five-goal lead when Musiala scored his second of the game seven minutes from time.