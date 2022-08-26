Casemiro "Fit" To Make Man United Debut & Cristiano Ronaldo Also Likely To Face Southampton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has declared that new signing Casemiro is "fit" and available to make his Premier League debut on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Brazil midfielder completed his big-money move from Real Madrid earlier this week.

Ten Hag delivered a Man United team news update on Friday, 24 hours before his side's EPL clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

It revealed that Anthony Martial will miss Saturday's game with an ankle injury.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Ten Hag said: "Casemiro is fit. He did all the training sessions. He trained first individually and the last days he trained with the team.

"Martial came out [of Monday's 2-1 win over Liverpool] with a problem on his Achilles, [so he is] out of the game, so we have to wait.

"I cannot tell a prognosis, how long it takes. I hope he will be available for the next game."

Casemiro was introduced to Manchester United fans on the pitch before Monday's 2-1 win over Liverpool and he is now set to make his Premier League debut against Southampton IMAGO/PA Images/David Davies

Martial being unavailable increases the likelihood of Cristiano Ronaldo featuring against Southampton.

Ronaldo was dropped to the bench on Monday when United claimed their first EPL points of the season.

Anthony Elanga started up front instead of Ronaldo against Liverpool.

Martial then replaced Elanga at half-time before Ronaldo was introduced as an 86th-minute substitute.

Ronaldo has played against Southampton five times previously, scoring twice.

Casemiro will be hoping to form a strong EPL partnership with Fred, having played alongside him at international level with Brazil.

Speaking to ManUtd.com on Thursday, Casemiro said: "Fred has a lot of qualities.

"I think he's a player that has good movement. He's very mobile, passes the ball well, he has a good shot on him, he can play with both feet, left or right, he can pass the ball well with either foot.

"He's a great player. Again, that's why he plays for the Brazil and he's a very important player at this club and I think he'll help me a great deal as he's Brazilian. I think he'll help me a lot at the club and without doubt it's important for me to have another Brazilian here, too.”