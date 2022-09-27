Skip to main content

Man United Left-Back Tyrell Malacia Unhappy With New Position Chosen By Holland Boss Louis Van Gaal

New Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia has been a hit at Old Trafford since signing from Feyenoord in the summer.

He has started four Premier League games under Erik ten Hag and United have won all of them.

Ten Hag has opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation in the early days of his United reign but Holland manager Louis van Gaal prefers a 3-4-1-2.

Van Gaal experimented a little on Sunday when he deployed Malacia as a left-sided center-back for the second half of Holland's Nations League game with Belgium.

Holland won the match 1-0 to qualify for the Nations League finals but Malacia admitted that he was not happy with his manager's decision to play him at center-back.

Holland manager Louis van Gaal pictured (right) giving instructions to defender Tyrell Malacia during a game against Belgium in September 2022

Discussing the difficulty he had adapting, Malacia told De Telegraaf: "I went two or three times too much forward. That is not possible in this position as quickly. But I was corrected by others.

"I didn't agree with it (Van Gaal's decision) at the time, yes. That's right. After the game we talked about that moment for a while and then it was over.

"I'm comfortable with United at the moment. The national coach thinks that I should also be able to play in the center of the defense. But I feel best on the left."

It seems unlikely that Malacia will be asked to play at center-back for United any time soon as Ten Hag has Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof as options in that position.

Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia pictured (right) challenging Liverpool forward Mo Salah during a Premier League game in August 2022

Ten Hag started the season with Maguire and Martinez as his central defensive duo but replaced Maguire with Varane after United lost their first two matches.

Despite losing his place in United's starting XI, Maguire was called up by England manager Gareth Southgate recently.

Maguire played the whole game as England lost 1-0 to Italy on Friday.

He also completed the full 90 minutes on Monday when England drew 3-3 with Germany.

Maguire conceded a penalty at Wembley when he fouled Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala early in the second half.

