Erik Ten Hag And Marcus Rashford Receive EPL Awards After Man United's Short But Sweet September

Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford have both won Premier League awards following Manchester United's short-but-sweet September.

United only played two games during the month - on September 1 and September 4 - as they won 1-0 at Leicester City before beating Arsenal 3-1 at home.

Ten Hag's side then had games against Leeds and Crystal Palace postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Antonio Conte was also a contender for September's Manager of the Month award, after leading Tottenham to 2-1 and 6-2 wins over Fulham and Leicester respectively.

But Ten Hag topped the final vote to become the first United boss to be named as the Premier League Manager of the Month since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2019.

Rashford scooped the Player of the Month prize after providing two goals and two assists.

The 24-year set up Jadon Sancho for United's winner at Leicester, before stealing the show against Arsenal with a brace of goals and an assist for Antony.

Rashford's superb start to September was not enough to earn him a call-up to the latest England squad, but he will be hoping to convince Gareth Southgate that he is worthy of selection before the World Cup in November.

Despite claiming the Premier League's prize for September, Rashford did not win United's Player of the Month award. That accolade went to Christian Eriksen.

Erik ten Hag (left) and Marcus Rashford pictured during Manchester United's 3-1 win over Arsenal in September 2022

