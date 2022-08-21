Manchester City Drop First Points Of The Season In Six-Goal Thriller At Newcastle

Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City

Manchester City dropped their first points of the 2022/23 Premier League season on Sunday when they were held to a draw at Newcastle United.

Both sides went into the game having yet to concede an EPL goal, but their run of clean sheets came to an abrupt end in a 3-3 thriller.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring before Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier sent Newcastle into a shock 3-1 lead.

But Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva hit back to ensure that both teams maintained their unbeaten starts to the new season.

Newcastle no.2 Kieran Trippier pictured scoring from a free-kick during a 3-3 draw with Manchester City IMAGO/PA Images/Owen Humphreys

Newcastle had lost their last six games against Pep Guardiola's City, conceding 22 goals in the process.

It looked as though they could be in for another thrashing when Gundogan fired City ahead following a Silva cross on six minutes.

But Newcastle frequently exploited City's high defensive line and were deserved 2-1 leaders by half-time.

Allan Saint-Maximin was the creator of both of Newcastle's first-half goals.

His cross was finished unconventionally by Almiron's thigh on 28 minutes before the Frenchman's run and pass set up Wilson, who poked home with the outside of his right boot 11 minutes later.

Things got even better for Newcastle nine minutes into the second half when former City youth teamer Tripper brilliantly converted a free-kick from 25 yards.

Then came the City response.

Haaland emphatically volleyed home his third Premier League goal to ignite hope just after the hour-mark.

City were level three minutes later when Silva timed his run to perfection to collect a Kevin De Bruyne pass before sliding a low shot passed Nick Pope.

It looked as though Newcastle would have to play the final quarter of an hour with 10 men after Trippier was initially shown a red card for a cynical foul on De Bruyne.

But after a VAR review, referee Jarred Gillett downgraded Trippier's punishment to a yellow card, deeming that his deliberate foul had been high but not dangerous.

City ended the weekend second in the table, two points behind leaders Arsenal.