"Arsenal Have Been Better Than Us", Claims Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is content with his team's start to the season... even though they have not been the best in England so far.

City are the only Premier League team yet to lose a game, having won six and drawn two of their eight matches ahead of Saturday's home clash with Southampton.

They are also the EPL's leading scorers with 29 goals.

But City have taken one point fewer than Arsenal from their first eight league matches.

Guardiola was quick to highlight this in a press conference on Friday.

Pep Guardiola says Arsenal have been better than Manchester City so far this season IMAGO/Sportimage/Andrew Yates

The Spaniard was speaking less than 48 hours after City had beaten Copenhagen 5-0 to claim a third straight victory in Champions League Group G.

"Every year we are a little bit better in some terms, but it's just eight games of the Premier League season," said Guardiola.

"The important thing is in the Premier League and in the Champions League in this period we are in a dream position - we have one [win] left to qualify [for the last 16 in Europe] and we have to fight, I think against Borussia Dortmund, to finish first and it's important to.

"And in the Premier League it's being there. We cannot forget one thing, ladies and gentlemen, there is one team that has been better than us. This is a reality. In reality, Arsenal have been better than us so far. We're not top of the league but the important thing is to be there and try to fight to arrive there."

Arsenal will play Liverpool this Sunday.

City had been due to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on October 19 but that game has been postponed in order to fit in Arsenal's rearranged game with PSV in the Europa League a day later.

It is uncertain when Arsenal will now host City in the EPL, but the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium is set to take place in April.