Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Completes Hat-Trick Of Hat-Tricks As City Thrash United In Manchester Derby

Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United

Erling Haaland become the first player in Premier League history to score three hat-tricks in three consecutive home games as Manchester City annihilated United in Sunday's derby.

After hitting three in wins over Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, Haaland repeated the feat as City beat United 6-3.

Haaland also provided two assists - both for Phil Foden to help the midfielder score a hat-trick as well.

Phil Foden (left) and Erling Haaland pictured celebrating during Manchester City's 6-3 win over Manchester United in October 2022

Phil Foden (left) and Erling Haaland scored three goals each as Manchester City beat United 6-3

United's first consolation goal came from the left boot of Antony, who beat Ederson from long range to make it 4-1 early in the second half.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

City then went 6-1 ahead but substitute Anthony Martial scored a late brace to make the result look more respectable for Erik ten Hag's men.

But the day belonged to City and to Haaland, who has now scored 14 goals in his first eight EPL matches.

Haaland is almost nailed-on to win the Golden Boot and is likely to set a new record for most goals scored in a Premier League season.

That record is currently shared by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, who each scored 34 goals when Premier League seasons were 42 games in length.

If Haaland were to play in all 38 of City's league games this season and continued scoring at the same rate then he would end his debut campaign with 66 goals.

In This Article (2)

Manchester City
Manchester City
Manchester United
Manchester United

Phil Foden (left) and Erling Haaland pictured celebrating during Manchester City's 6-3 win over Manchester United in October 2022
News

Erling Haaland Completes Hat-Trick Of Hat-Tricks As City Thrash United In Manchester Derby

By Robert Summerscales
Mikel Arteta pictured celebrating during Arsenal's 3-1 win over Tottenham in October 2022
News

Mikel Arteta And Arsenal Stars Revel In "Deserved" Derby Win Over Tottenham

By Robert Summerscales
Robert Lewandowski pictured (right) turning before scoring for Barcelona against Mallorca in October 2022
News

Robert Lewandowski Breaks 21st Century La Liga Record As Barcelona Beat Mallorca

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring from a free-kick for PSG against Nice in October 2022
Watch

Watch Lionel Messi Score His First Free-Kick Goal For PSG In Win Over Nice

By Robert Summerscales
Players from both teams are pictured surrounding referee Chris Kavanagh during Chelsea's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace in October 2022 after a handball offense by no.6 Thiago Silva
News

Thiago Silva In Crystal Palace Controversy As Chelsea Claim First Win Under Graham Potter

By Robert Summerscales
Brighton hat-trick hero Leandro Trossard pictured celebrating one of his goals during a 3-3 draw at Liverpool in October 2022
News

Leandro Trossard Hat-Trick Stuns Liverpool As Brighton Begin Roberto De Zerbi Era With Thrilling Draw

By Robert Summerscales
The big screen at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium pictured after Tottenham defender Emerson Royal was sent off in the north London derby in October 2022
News

Arsenal End Tottenham's Unbeaten EPL Run After Emerson Royal Sees Red In North London Derby

By Robert Summerscales
FIFA 23 video game footage shows virtual Chelsea players wearing the club's gold 2022/23 third jersey
News

Chelsea Officially Unveil New Gold Third Kit After FIFA 23 Leak

By Robert Summerscales
Manager Antonio Conte pictured kissing the trophy after leading Juventus to Serie A glory in the 2011/12 season
News

Tottenham Boss Antonio Conte Responds To "Disrespectful" Rumors Linking Him With Juventus Return

By Robert Summerscales