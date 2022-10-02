Erling Haaland Completes Hat-Trick Of Hat-Tricks As City Thrash United In Manchester Derby

Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United

Erling Haaland become the first player in Premier League history to score three hat-tricks in three consecutive home games as Manchester City annihilated United in Sunday's derby.

After hitting three in wins over Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, Haaland repeated the feat as City beat United 6-3.

Haaland also provided two assists - both for Phil Foden to help the midfielder score a hat-trick as well.

Phil Foden (left) and Erling Haaland scored three goals each as Manchester City beat United 6-3 IMAGO/Sportimage/Andrew Yates

United's first consolation goal came from the left boot of Antony, who beat Ederson from long range to make it 4-1 early in the second half.

City then went 6-1 ahead but substitute Anthony Martial scored a late brace to make the result look more respectable for Erik ten Hag's men.

But the day belonged to City and to Haaland, who has now scored 14 goals in his first eight EPL matches.

Haaland is almost nailed-on to win the Golden Boot and is likely to set a new record for most goals scored in a Premier League season.

That record is currently shared by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, who each scored 34 goals when Premier League seasons were 42 games in length.

If Haaland were to play in all 38 of City's league games this season and continued scoring at the same rate then he would end his debut campaign with 66 goals.