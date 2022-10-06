Manchester City 5-0 Copenhagen

Erling Haaland probably would have scored his second hat-trick in four days had Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola not intervened at half-time.

Haaland struck twice inside the opening 32 minutes to fire City 2-0 ahead against the Danish champions at the Etihad Stadium.

A fourth Haaland hat-trick of the season looked inevitable but Guardiola opted to hand his star striker a rest by subbing him off for Cole Palmer at the interval.

City were already 3-0 up by half-time after a Davit Khotcholava own goal followed Haaland's brace.

A Riyad Mahrez penalty and a first UEFA Champions League goal for Julian Alvarez completed the rout in the second half.

Haaland watched the second 45 minutes from the substitutes' bench before returning to the field at full-time to soak up more adoration from the crowd.

The 22-year-old has now scored 19 goals in 12 appearances for City in the Premier League and Champions League combined.

City have scored 1,911 EPL and UCL goals in their entire history and almost 1% - 0.9942438513867086% to be exact - of those have been scored by Haaland.