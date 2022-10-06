Skip to main content

Mr 1% Erling Haaland Denied Another Hat-Trick As Manchester City Thrash Copenhagen

Manchester City 5-0 Copenhagen

Erling Haaland probably would have scored his second hat-trick in four days had Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola not intervened at half-time.

Haaland struck twice inside the opening 32 minutes to fire City 2-0 ahead against the Danish champions at the Etihad Stadium.

A fourth Haaland hat-trick of the season looked inevitable but Guardiola opted to hand his star striker a rest by subbing him off for Cole Palmer at the interval.

City were already 3-0 up by half-time after a Davit Khotcholava own goal followed Haaland's brace.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A Riyad Mahrez penalty and a first UEFA Champions League goal for Julian Alvarez completed the rout in the second half.

Haaland watched the second 45 minutes from the substitutes' bench before returning to the field at full-time to soak up more adoration from the crowd.

The 22-year-old has now scored 19 goals in 12 appearances for City in the Premier League and Champions League combined.

City have scored 1,911 EPL and UCL goals in their entire history and almost 1% - 0.9942438513867086% to be exact - of those have been scored by Haaland.

Erling Haaland pictured celebrating a goal during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Copenhagen in October 2022

Erling Haaland pictured celebrating a goal during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Copenhagen

In This Article (1)

Manchester City
Manchester City

Erling Haaland pictured celebrating a goal during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Copenhagen in October 2022
News

Mr 1% Erling Haaland Denied Another Hat-Trick As Manchester City Thrash Copenhagen

By Robert Summerscales
Erik ten Hag pictured (right) talking to a smiling Cristiano Ronaldo during a Manchester United training session in September 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Is "P***ed Off" When He Doesn't Play But He's "Happy" At Man United

By Robert Summerscales
Ukraine fans pictured at Glasgow's Hampden Park during their team's World Cup play-off semi-final win over Scotland in June 2022
News

Ukraine Joins Spain And Portugal In FIFA World Cup 2030 Bid

By Robert Summerscales
Napoli's players and staff pictured celebrating during a 6-1 win over Ajax in October 2022
News

Napoli Smoke Ajax In Amsterdam To Go Top Of Champions League Scorers List

By Robert Summerscales
Tottenham striker Harry Kane (10) pictured shooting wide during his side's 0-0 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in October 2022
News

Antonio Conte Challenges Tottenham Forwards To Shoot Sharper After Frankfurt Stalemate

By Robert Summerscales
Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele pictured crossing the ball during his side's 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in October 2022
News

Ousmane Dembele Bombardment Proves Fruitless As Inter Milan Beat Barcelona

By Robert Summerscales
Mo Salah pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool in a 2-0 win over Rangers at Anfield in October 2022
News

Mo Salah Closes In On UCL Record By Scoring Landmark Liverpool Goal In Win Over Rangers

By Robert Summerscales
Sadio Mane pictured (right) shooting to score for Bayern Munich in a 5-0 win over Viktoria Plzen in October 2022
News

Sadio Mane On Target As Bayern Munich Set New UCL Record By Thrashing Viktoria Plzen

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured on the bench during Manchester United's 6-3 defeat at Manchester City in October 2022
News

Kevin De Bruyne Left Manchester Derby With Cristiano Ronaldo's Shirt

By Robert Summerscales