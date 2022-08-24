Malik Tillman Helps Rangers Qualify For UCL Group Stage For First Time Since 2010

Rangers have qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010 after knocking out PSV Eindhoven in the play-off round.

Summer signing Antonio Colak scored his fifth goal for Rangers as the Scottish side won 1-0 in Holland to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Colak's winner was set up by USMNT midfielder Malik Tillman, who had netted a crucial goal against Belgium's Union St Gilloise in the previous qualifying round.

PSV keeper Walter Benitez played a poor pass that put defender Andre Ramalho under pressure. Tillman pounced and tackled Ramalho before calmly squaring to Colak, leaving the keeper stranded.

Rangers player Malik Tillman pictured celebrating after assisting Antonio Colak for a priceless goal against PSV Eindhoven IMAGO/Revierfoto

At the other end, Rangers relied heavily upon keeper Jon McLaughlin who produced four saves to keep what may be the most important clean sheet of his career.

Rangers will be in pot four in Thursday's Champions League group stage draw along with Glasgow rivals Celtic.

Manchester City will be in pot one, while Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham will be in pot two.