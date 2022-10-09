Luka Modric Claims 50th Assist In La Liga As Real Madrid Beat Getafe

Real Madrid playmaker Luka Modric recorded his 50th assist in La Liga by setting up the winning goal in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Getafe.

Modric's third-minute corner kick was met by the head of Eder Militao, who powered the ball into the net on his 100th appearance for Real.

Real dominated the rest of the game but were unable to score a second goal, despite five attempts by Rodrygo.

At the other end, goalkeeper Andriy Lunin kept the first clean sheet of his Real career in his eighth senior appearance for the club.

Real's victory saw them move top of the table with 22 points from eight games.

Barcelona will replace Real at the summit on goal difference if they beat Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Highlights: Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid

Luka Modric pictured in action for Real Madrid against Getafe IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Apo Caballero

Modric is the sixth player in Real Madrid history to reach the landmark of 50 assists in La Liga.

He follows in the footsteps of Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo, Toni Kroos and Guti.

Modric joined Real from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 and has since featured in 301 games in La Liga.

The 37-year-old is under contract the Bernabeu until June 2023.