Skip to main content

Liverpool Tie EPL Record For Biggest Win By Battering Bournemouth

Liverpool claimed their first win of the season in emphatic style by equaling the Premier League record for the biggest margin of victory.

A 9-0 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield saw Liverpool match the record previously set by Leicester and Manchester United, who had both thrashed Southampton.

Roberto Firmino was Liverpool's star man against Bournemouth.

The Brazilian frontman assisted Liverpool's first three goals - for Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott and Trent Alexander-Arnold - before scoring no.4 and no.7 himself.

Diaz also scored Liverpool's record-equaling ninth goal, after strikes from Virgil van Dijk, Fabio Carvalho and a Chris Mepham own goal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Biggest Premier League Wins Of All Time

The 10 biggest wins in Premier League history

ResultYear

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth

2022

Manchester United 9-0 Southampton

2021

Southampton 0-9 Leicester

2019

Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich

1995

Tottenham 9-1 Wigan

2009

Manchester City 8-0 Watford

2019

Southampton 8-0 Sunderland

2014

Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa

2012

Chelsea 8-0 Wigan

2010

Newcastle 8-0 Sheffield Wednesday

1999

The scoreboard at Anfield at the end of Liverpool's 9-0 win over Bournemouth in August 2022

The scoreboard at Anfield at the end of Liverpool's 9-0 win over Bournemouth

Prior to Saturday, Liverpool's biggest Premier League win had been a 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace in 2020.

Liverpool also scored seven against Southampton in 1999.

Liverpool's Biggest Premier League Wins

A list of Liverpool's 12 biggest wins in Premier League history

ResultYear

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth

2022

Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool

2020

Liverpool 7-1 Southampton

1999

Aston Villa 0-6 Liverpool

2016

Newcastle 0-6 Liverpool

2013

Liverpool 6-0 Derby

2007

West Brom 0-6 Liverpool

2003

Ipswich 0-6 Liverpool

2002

Liverpool 6-0 Man City

1995

Liverpool 6-1 Watford

2016

Liverpool 6-1 Hull

2009

Crystal Palace 1-6 Liverpool

1994

In This Article (5)

Liverpool
Liverpool
Bournemouth
Bournemouth
Manchester United
Manchester United
Leicester City
Leicester City
Southampton
Southampton

The scoreboard at Anfield at the end of Liverpool's 9-0 win over Bournemouth in August 2022
News

Liverpool Tie EPL Record For Biggest Win By Battering Bournemouth

By Robert Summerscales
Casemiro pictured entering the field as a substitute to make his Premier League debut for Manchester United in a 1-0 win at Southampton in August 2022
News

Casemiro Makes Winning Debut As Manchester United Survive Southampton Onslaught

By Robert Summerscales
Jamie Carragher pictured in May 2022
News

Jamie Carragher Says Man United Should Act More Like Arsenal As He Questions Casemiro Signing

By Robert Summerscales
Jules Kounde pictured wearing the no.23 during a charity game for Barcelona against Manchester City in August 2022
News

Jules Kounde Now Registered And Eligible To Make Barcelona Debut After More Cost-Cutting

By Robert Summerscales
No.9 Alexander Isak pictured celebrating after scoring a goal for Sweden against Spain in September 2021
News

Newcastle United Smash Transfer Record By 57.5% To Sign Alexander Isak

By Robert Summerscales
Casemiro pictured posing with a Manchester United jersey when he was introduced to fans at Old Trafford in August 2022
News

Casemiro "Fit" To Make Man United Debut & Cristiano Ronaldo Also Likely To Face Southampton

By Robert Summerscales
An action shot from the 1976 European Cup Winners' Cup final, which Anderlecht won 4-2 against West Ham United
News

UEFA Europa Conference League Draw: West Ham Face Anderlecht In Group B

By Robert Summerscales
PSV Eindhoven's players pictured celebrating in 2007 after knocking Arsenal out of the Champions League
News

UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw Sends Arsenal To Holland, Norway And Switzerland

By Robert Summerscales
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti (right) and Karim Benzema pictured together after winning the 2022 Champions League final
News

Carlo Ancelotti Praises "Good Friend" Karim Benzema After Both Receive UEFA Awards

By Robert Summerscales