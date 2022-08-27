Liverpool Tie EPL Record For Biggest Win By Battering Bournemouth
Liverpool claimed their first win of the season in emphatic style by equaling the Premier League record for the biggest margin of victory.
A 9-0 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield saw Liverpool match the record previously set by Leicester and Manchester United, who had both thrashed Southampton.
Roberto Firmino was Liverpool's star man against Bournemouth.
The Brazilian frontman assisted Liverpool's first three goals - for Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott and Trent Alexander-Arnold - before scoring no.4 and no.7 himself.
Diaz also scored Liverpool's record-equaling ninth goal, after strikes from Virgil van Dijk, Fabio Carvalho and a Chris Mepham own goal.
Biggest Premier League Wins Of All Time
|Result
|Year
Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth
2022
Manchester United 9-0 Southampton
2021
Southampton 0-9 Leicester
2019
Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich
1995
Tottenham 9-1 Wigan
2009
Manchester City 8-0 Watford
2019
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
2014
Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa
2012
Chelsea 8-0 Wigan
2010
Newcastle 8-0 Sheffield Wednesday
1999
Prior to Saturday, Liverpool's biggest Premier League win had been a 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace in 2020.
Liverpool also scored seven against Southampton in 1999.
Liverpool's Biggest Premier League Wins
|Result
|Year
Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth
2022
Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool
2020
Liverpool 7-1 Southampton
1999
Aston Villa 0-6 Liverpool
2016
Newcastle 0-6 Liverpool
2013
Liverpool 6-0 Derby
2007
West Brom 0-6 Liverpool
2003
Ipswich 0-6 Liverpool
2002
Liverpool 6-0 Man City
1995
Liverpool 6-1 Watford
2016
Liverpool 6-1 Hull
2009
Crystal Palace 1-6 Liverpool
1994