Liverpool Tie EPL Record For Biggest Win By Battering Bournemouth

Liverpool claimed their first win of the season in emphatic style by equaling the Premier League record for the biggest margin of victory.

A 9-0 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield saw Liverpool match the record previously set by Leicester and Manchester United, who had both thrashed Southampton.

Roberto Firmino was Liverpool's star man against Bournemouth.

The Brazilian frontman assisted Liverpool's first three goals - for Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott and Trent Alexander-Arnold - before scoring no.4 and no.7 himself.

Diaz also scored Liverpool's record-equaling ninth goal, after strikes from Virgil van Dijk, Fabio Carvalho and a Chris Mepham own goal.

Biggest Premier League Wins Of All Time

Result Year Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth 2022 Manchester United 9-0 Southampton 2021 Southampton 0-9 Leicester 2019 Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich 1995 Tottenham 9-1 Wigan 2009 Manchester City 8-0 Watford 2019 Southampton 8-0 Sunderland 2014 Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa 2012 Chelsea 8-0 Wigan 2010 Newcastle 8-0 Sheffield Wednesday 1999

The scoreboard at Anfield at the end of Liverpool's 9-0 win over Bournemouth IMAGO/PA Images/Peter Byrne

Prior to Saturday, Liverpool's biggest Premier League win had been a 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace in 2020.

Liverpool also scored seven against Southampton in 1999.

Liverpool's Biggest Premier League Wins