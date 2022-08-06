Skip to main content

Liverpool Issue Statement On Thiago Alcantara Injury As Jurgen Klopp Says Signing Another Midfielder Is Unlikely To Be The Solution

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara limped off during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Fulham with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

The Brazilian had been heavily involved, making 62 touches, before he needed to be withdrawn five minutes into the second half.

That substitution worked out well for Liverpool in the short term as replacement Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score and assist on his debut.

But Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to have Thiago back as soon as possible.

Thiago Alcantara pictured shaking hands with Jurgen Klopp as the midfielder left the pitch with an injury during Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Fulham in August 2022

Thiago Alcantara pictured shaking hands with Jurgen Klopp when the midfielder left the pitch with an injury during Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Fulham

Klopp now has four sidelined midfielders. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also has a thigh problem, while Curtis Jones has a lower leg injury and Naby Keita has been ill.

Liverpool published a statement on the club's official website after the game.

It began: "Liverpool are waiting to discover the extent of the injury Thiago Alcantara suffered during Saturday's draw at Fulham."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Quoted in the statement, Klopp admitted that the situation was concerning but suggested that the solution was unlikely to be signing another player.

Klopp said: "I know what will now come up, it's clear. We said we don't need a midfielder because we have enough - and we actually have enough, but the problem now is we get punished for something that is not our responsibility really because things like this can happen.

"Nobody could imagine that Curtis gets the thing he gets; it is nothing serious but he is a young boy and it is a kind of stress reaction. Bodies are like this.

"Naby is only ill and he will now be back definitely next week again. Oxlade happened early and now with Thiago that is, of course, not good and we will see.

"Look, a transfer must make sense now and in the long-term; we have midfielders, we have still enough midfielders. It is not that we lack midfielders, but it's just some of them are injured.

"This is not a good situation, I don't like it at all, but we have to see how we react on that - but for sure not panicking."

Klopp had earlier told BT Sport that Liverpool had not been good enough at Craven Cottage.

He said: "We got a point from a really bad game."

Thiago Alcantara pictured shaking hands with Jurgen Klopp as the midfielder left the pitch with an injury during Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Fulham in August 2022
News

Liverpool Issue Statement On Thiago Alcantara Injury As Jurgen Klopp Says Signing Another Midfielder Is Unlikely To Be The Solution

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured during his side's 2-2 draw at Fulham in August 2022
News

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Unimpressed With "Really Bad Game" Against Fulham

By Robert Summerscales42 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez salutes the Liverpool fans at Craven Cottage after scoring his first ever Premier League goal against Fulham
News

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Darwin Nunez Scores And Assists On EPL Debut But Reds Drop Points

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer pictured laying on the ground as Randal Kolo Muani shoots to score for Frankfurt in August 2022
News

Bayern Munich Break Bundesliga Record In 6-1 Win Over Frankfurt But Manuel Neuer Left Red-Faced

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
William Saliba pictured during his Premier League debut for Arsenal in a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace in August 2022
News

William Saliba Praised By Mikel Arteta And Jamie Carragher After MOTM Arsenal Debut

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pictured applauding his team's supporters following a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace in August 2022
News

Mikel Arteta Becomes Second-Quickest Arsenal Manager To Record 50 Top-Flight League Wins

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
William Saliba pictured on his Arsenal debut dispossessing Wilfried Zaha with a strong slide tackle
News

Arsenal Player Ratings Vs Crystal Palace: 8/10 William Saliba MOTM On EPL Debut

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Sadio Mane pictured (left) heading the ball to score his first Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich against Eintracht Frankfurt in August 2022
Watch

Watch Sadio Mane Score First Bundesliga Goal For Bayern Munich In Frankfurt Thrashing

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Gabriel Martinelli pictured (center) after scoring for Arsenal against Crystal Palace in the opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season
Watch

Watch Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli Score First Premier League Goal Of The 2022/23 Season

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago