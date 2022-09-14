Liverpool Get UCL Campaign Back On Track With Dramatic Anfield Win Over Ajax

Liverpool 2-1 Ajax

Joel Matip gave Liverpool's chances of progressing from Champions League Group A a huge boost with a late winner over Ajax on Tuesday night.

Matip rose highest to head home a Kostas Tsimikas corner kick on 89 minutes at Anfield.

Ajax forward Dusan Tadic scrambled back to clear the ball but only after it had narrowly crossed the line.

Joel Matip (left) pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool in a 2-1 win over Ajax IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Ian Stephen

Matip goal was a just reward for Liverpool's dominance. It came from their 10th corner of the match, while Ajax did not have one.

Liverpool attempted 25 shots to Ajax's three.

But for a long time it looked as though Liverpool might have to settle for a point, which would not have been a good result after starting the group with a 4-1 loss in Naples a week earlier.

Mo Salah got the Reds off to a fine start by finishing off a direct move started by keeper Alisson Becker on 17 minutes.

Alisson's long ball forward was flicked on by Luis Diaz to Diogo Jota, who teed up Salah for his fourth goal of the season.

Mohammed Kudus hit back for Ajax 10 minutes later when he blasted in a shot off the underside of the crossbar after Steven Berghuis had got in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold down the Liverpool right.

Liverpool responded well to that set back but had to be patient in their push for a second goal, which finally arrived with just 99 seconds of normal time remaining.