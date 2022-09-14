Skip to main content

Liverpool Get UCL Campaign Back On Track With Dramatic Anfield Win Over Ajax

Liverpool 2-1 Ajax

Joel Matip gave Liverpool's chances of progressing from Champions League Group A a huge boost with a late winner over Ajax on Tuesday night.

Matip rose highest to head home a Kostas Tsimikas corner kick on 89 minutes at Anfield.

Ajax forward Dusan Tadic scrambled back to clear the ball but only after it had narrowly crossed the line.

Joel Matip (left) pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool in a 2-1 win over Ajax in September 2022

Joel Matip (left) pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool in a 2-1 win over Ajax

Matip goal was a just reward for Liverpool's dominance. It came from their 10th corner of the match, while Ajax did not have one.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool attempted 25 shots to Ajax's three.

But for a long time it looked as though Liverpool might have to settle for a point, which would not have been a good result after starting the group with a 4-1 loss in Naples a week earlier.

Mo Salah got the Reds off to a fine start by finishing off a direct move started by keeper Alisson Becker on 17 minutes.

Alisson's long ball forward was flicked on by Luis Diaz to Diogo Jota, who teed up Salah for his fourth goal of the season.

Mohammed Kudus hit back for Ajax 10 minutes later when he blasted in a shot off the underside of the crossbar after Steven Berghuis had got in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold down the Liverpool right.

Liverpool responded well to that set back but had to be patient in their push for a second goal, which finally arrived with just 99 seconds of normal time remaining.

In This Article (1)

Liverpool
Liverpool

Joel Matip (left) pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool in a 2-1 win over Ajax in September 2022
News

Liverpool Get UCL Campaign Back On Track With Dramatic Anfield Win Over Ajax

By Robert Summerscales
Sporting no.20 Paulinho pictured celebrating after scoring against Tottenham in September 2022
News

Tottenham's Unbeaten Start Ends In Lisbon After Sporting Land Late Double Blow

By Robert Summerscales
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in August 2022
News

Todd Boehly Urges Premier League To Learn From American Sports As He Proposes All-Star Game

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Old Trafford in 2021
Transfer Talk

Saudi Arabia Could Still Be Next For Cristiano Ronaldo Despite Summer Snub

By Robert Summerscales
Graham Potter pictured at his first Champions League press conference as Chelsea manager in September 2022
News

Chelsea Vs RB Salzburg Will Be The First UCL Game Graham Potter Has Ever Attended

By Robert Summerscales
Thibaut Courtois pictured celebrating after helping Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final
News

Iker Casillas Names Top Five Goalkeepers In The World Starting With Thibaut Courtois As No.1

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi congratulates Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman's goal for PSG at Real Madrid
News

Kylian Mbappe And Lionel Messi Receive Same Score In FIFA 23 Ratings

By Robert Summerscales
A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
News

Premier League Fixtures Confirmed For Week 8 With 7 Games On And 3 Postponed

By Robert Summerscales
Referee Matteo Marcenaro raises his right hand to signal offside during the Serie A game between Juventus and Salernitana in September 2022
News

Biggest VAR Error Ever? Juventus Denied Late Winner That Was 0.52 Meters Onside

By Robert Summerscales