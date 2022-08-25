Jurgen Klopp Looking Forward To "Proper Challenge" After Liverpool Handed Tough UCL Draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side must overcome a "proper challenge" to reach the knockout phase of this season's Champions League.

The Reds were placed in Group A along with Ajax, Napoli and Rangers in Thursday's Champions League draw.

Liverpool, as six-time European champions, will be expected to top their group.

But all of their opponents have solid recent experience in UEFA tournaments too.

Ajax were Champions League semi-finalists in 2019 - the same year Napoli reached the Europa League quarter-finals.

Rangers have not been in the Champions League group stage since 2010, but the Scottish giants went all the way to the Europa League final last season.

Reacting to the draw, Klopp told LiverpoolFC.com: "The first thing to say is this is a proper, proper challenge.

"All of the clubs have quality, they all have pedigree and I would say they all have a chance. The good thing is that we do also, so it makes sense for us to look forward to the challenge and give it a try.

"We did not ask for any favors and we have not been given any but this is not a competition where you can look for easy ways through because the standard is always unbelievably high.

"The difference this year is that the group stage will be shorter than usual, so we will have to be ready not just for the quality of the opposition but also for the different demands and rhythms."

This season's Champions League group stage will begin on September 6 and end on November 2, with the six rounds of fixtures spread across just eight weeks.

The group stage usually spans over 12 weeks but the club campaign is being tightened this season to fit in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November and December.

Having less than two weeks between the draw and the first round of group matches makes it difficult to comprehensively scout opponents.

But Klopp is already familiar with the teams Liverpool must face.

Jurgen Klopp took Liverpool all the way to the Champions League final last season but his side face a "proper challenge" just to get out of the 2022/23 group stage IMAGO/Ulrich Hufnagel

Klopp added: "It was only a couple of years back that we played two really tough matches against Ajax and we get drawn against Napoli pretty regularly, so we know quite a bit about both of them and they know quite a bit about us. I know there will also be some new lessons to be learned, though. There always are.

"Rangers are a new opponent for us but we know them, too. Their story over the last few years has been really interesting and they did really, really well to qualify for the group stage, given the teams they were up against in the qualifying matches.

"We also know a couple of their players well. Ryan Kent has had a great development since moving to Scotland and Ben Davies is just starting out on his journey with Rangers, so it will be good to come up against them.

"The only certainty right now is that all of the six games will be incredibly competitive and really intense. I'm excited about it. It is a proper football group and, like I said, a proper challenge."