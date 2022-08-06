Skip to main content

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Unimpressed With "Really Bad Game" Against Fulham

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his Liverpool side were not good enough in their Premier League opener against Fulham on Saturday.

The Reds twice trailed at Craven Cottage due to goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic but fought back to earn a 2-2 draw.

Summer signing Darwin Nunez was excellent on his EPL debut, scoring one goal and assisting another for Mo Salah in a devastating 40-minute cameo off the bench.

But Klopp was not impressed with Liverpool's performance as a team.

"The best thing about the game was the result," Klopp told BT Sport. "We got a point from a really bad game.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured during his side's 2-2 draw at Fulham in August 2022

"The result was fine, I don't think we deserved more than that. The performance can be massively improved.

"We could have won the game because we had good chances but it was probably a bit too much today."

Mitrovic got the better of two of Liverpool's star defenders. His first goal saw him rise above Trent Alexander-Arnold to head home the game's opener.

The Serbia striker then won a penalty by tricking Virgil van Dijk with some clever footwork.

Also speaking to BT Sport, Fulham manager Marco Silva said: "I know the quality Mitrovic has and I'm here to take the best from my players.

"Mitrovic is not just goals. He puts on the constant pressure and the overall job he did is fantastic."

Fulham defender Tim Ream added: "It gives a big boost of confidence. Mitrovic is an animal and as long as he's banging goals in we're good."

Mitrovic scored 43 goals in 44 Championship matches last season.

His best ever Premier League haul came in the 2018/19 campaign when he netted 11 goals in 37 matches.

