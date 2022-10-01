Skip to main content

Leandro Trossard Hat-Trick Stuns Liverpool As Brighton Begin Roberto De Zerbi Era With Thrilling Draw

Liverpool 3-3 Brighton

The Roberto De Zerbi era began with a bang as Brighton played out a six-goal thriller at Liverpool on Saturday.

Thirteen days after being confirmed as Brighton's new manager, former Shakhtar Donetsk boss De Zerbi watched his side go from 2-0 up to 3-2 down, before finally settling for a 3-3 draw.

All of Brighton's goals were scored by Leandro Trossard, who became only the thirf player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick as a visiting player at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino bagged a brace for Liverpool to cancel out Trossard's first two strikes before an Adam Webster own goal completed the turnaround.

But Brighton continued to attack with confidence and claimed an 83rd-minute equalizer that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp later admitted was deserved.

Klopp told BBC Sport after the game: "Brighton are a really good football team and a real team. It was a different formation. Were we surprised a little bit? Yes, a little.

"But we were already 2-0 down when we adapted from that. We scored our goals from counter-attacks. We could have won but would we have deserved to win? I'm actually not sure. Brighton deserved something."

De Zerbi reflected in his post-match interview: "A crazy game. I am happy and proud for my players and my club. There was a possibility to win the game but Liverpool is a fantastic team.

"I knew before the game it could be difficult and it was very difficult. Of course the point for us is really important because Liverpool at the end of the day is Liverpool but we had a lot of chances to score the goals and if we had won the game I wouldn't have felt like we had stolen anything here."

Brighton hat-trick hero Leandro Trossard pictured celebrating one of his goals during a 3-3 draw at Liverpool in October 2022

Brighton hat-trick hero Leandro Trossard pictured celebrating one of his three goals

On Trossard, De Zerbi added: "When he was in the national team I sent a message to him and I told him he needs to increase the number of his goals and I think he made me happy!"

The result saw Brighton remain four points above Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Liverpool are now 11 points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of their trip to the Emirates Stadium next weekend.

