Liverpool's Win Over Newcastle Will Be Remembered "For Years And Years", Says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp declared after Wednesday's dramatic 2-1 win over Newcastle that the game will be remembered "for years and years".

Klopp's Reds went into the match on a high after thrashing Bournemouth 9-0 four days earlier, but this Anfield assignment proved to be much tougher.

Newcastle took the lead on 38 minutes when Alexander Isak marked his Premier League debut by rifling a shot into the top corner.

Isak came within millimeters of making it 2-0 to Newcastle in the second half when he put the ball in the net again, only to be ruled marginally offside.

Then came the Liverpool fightback.

Roberto Firmino equalized on the hour-mark with a low finish after being teed up by Mo Salah.

Liverpool pushed for a winner but Newcastle held firm until the eighth second of the eighth minute of added time.

Newcastle failed to clear a corner kick, Salah nodded it on and Fabio Carvalho hammered an instinctive volley into the roof of the net.

Anfield erupted and Klopp was still on cloud nine when he spoke to BBC Sport after the final whistle.

"It's massive," said Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp pictured celebrating with Liverpool fans after a 2-1 win over Newcastle

"We will remember it for years and years. I'm not 100% sure they all believed until the end but from now on we have to as we showed again it is possible."

Although Carvalho stole the headlines with the late winner on his 20th birthday, it was another Liverpool youngster that impressed Klopp the most at Anfield.

"Harvey Elliott was the best player on the pitch, without a shadow of a doubt," added Klopp. "It was nice to see he picks up from where he was before the bad injury."