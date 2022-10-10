Skip to main content

Lionel Messi Statue To Be Erected At Camp Nou, Says Barcelona President Joan Laporta

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi is set to be immortalized at the Camp Nou.

According to club president Joan Laporta, plans are afoot to build a statue of Messi outside the famous stadium.

Speaking at FC Barcelona's general assembly on Sunday, Laporta said: "We will build a statue of Leo Messi outside the Camp Nou. The decision has been made."

Messi left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021 after the Catalan club could not afford to renew his expensive contract.

But the 35-year-old is still a firm favorite among Barca fans, after a record-breaking couple of decades with the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lionel Messi pictured in tears in August 2021 when he said goodbye to Barcelona in a farewell press conference ahead of his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi pictured in tears in August 2021 when he said goodbye to Barcelona in a farewell press conference ahead of his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain

Messi joined Barca's academy as a teenager and went on to score 672 goals in 778 matches for the first team.

He has made more appearances and scored more goals than any other Barcelona player past or present.

But there could yet be another chapter written in Messi's Barcelona story.

His current PSG contract is due to expire in June 2023 when it is rumored that a move back to his beloved Barca could be on the cards.

When asked about the possibility of bringing Messi back, Barca vice-president Eduard Romeu told SPORT last week: "We know how to produce miracles."

In This Article (1)

Barcelona
Barcelona

Lionel Messi pictured in tears in August 2021 when he said goodbye to Barcelona in a farewell press conference ahead of his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain
News

Lionel Messi Statue To Be Erected At Camp Nou, Says Barcelona President Joan Laporta

By Robert Summerscales
Arsenal defender Gabriel pictured handling a cross from Liverpool forward Diogo Jota (left) during a Premier League game in October 2022
News

Former EPL Referee Suggests Arsenal Got Lucky With Two Penalty Calls In Win Over Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured celebrating after scoring his 700th club goal in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Everton in October 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Put Doubters "In Their Place" With 700th Club Goal, Says Rio Ferdinand

By Robert Summerscales
Barcelona players pictured celebrating during their 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in October 2022
Watch

Highlights: Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo - Pedri On Target In Hard-Fought Win

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (no.7) shooting to score the 700th goal of his club career in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Everton in October 2022
Watch

Highlights: Everton 1-2 Man United - Watch All The Goals Including No.700 For Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales
Bukayo Saka pictured (center) after scoring for Arsenal in a 3-2 win over Liverpool in October 2022
Watch

Highlights: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool - Watch All The Goals From EPL Thriller

By Robert Summerscales
Giacomo Raspadori pictured (right) celebrating after scoring for Italy in a 1-0 win over England in September 2022
News

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Draw: England And Italy In Same Group

By Robert Summerscales
Iker Casillas pictured in May 2022
News

Iker Casillas Apologizes To LGBT Community After His "Hacked" Account Tweeted: "I'm Gay"

By Robert Summerscales
Luka Modric pictured in action for Real Madrid against Getafe in October 2022
News

Luka Modric Claims 50th Assist In La Liga As Real Madrid Beat Getafe

By Robert Summerscales