Lionel Messi Makes Champions League History By Scoring Against 39th Opponent

Lionel Messi is the first player in UEFA Champions League history to score against 39 different clubs.

Messi had been tied on 38 along with Cristiano Ronaldo but made Maccabi Haifa his 39th victim as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 in Israel on Wednesday night.

His 37th-minute goal, set up by a deflected Kylian Mbappe cross, drew PSG level after Tjaronn Chery had given Maccabi a shock lead.

Second-half strikes from Mbappe and Neymar then saw normal service resume.

Messi has now netted 126 Champions League goals, placing him second on the competition's all-time list of top scorers.

Ronaldo is top on 140 but not currently able to add to his tally as Manchester United are in the Europa League this season.

Messi's first ever Champions League goal came in 2005 against Greek side Panathinaikos.

He has won the Champions League four times and scored in two finals - both against Manchester United (in 2009 and 2011).

Who Has Lionel Messi Scored Against In The UEFA Champions League?

  • Panathinaikos
  • Werder Bremen
  • Lyon
  • Stuttgart
  • Rangers
  • Celtic
  • Shakhtar
  • Basel
  • Sporting
  • Manchester United
  • Dynamo Kyiv
  • Arsenal
  • Copenhagen
  • Real Madrid
  • BATE
  • Viktoria Plzen
  • AC Milan
  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • Spartak Moscow
  • PSG
  • Ajax
  • Manchester City
  • APOEL Nicosia
  • Bayern Munich
  • Roma
  • Borussia Monchengladbach
  • Juventus
  • Olympiacos
  • Chelsea
  • PSV
  • Tottenham
  • Liverpool
  • Slavia Prague
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Napoli
  • Ferencvaros
  • RB Leipzig
  • Club Brugge
  • Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi (right) pictured after scoring for PSG against Maccabi Haifa in September 2022

