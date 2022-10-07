Skip to main content

Lionel Messi Says Qatar 2022 Will Be His Final FIFA World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi fully expects Qatar 2022 to be his final FIFA World Cup as a player.

The Paris Saint-Germain ace has played at four World Cups in his illustrious career to date - Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

Messi, 35, will celebrate his 39th birthday midway through the 2026 World Cup, which is set to be co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico. But he does not plan to be involved in that tournament as a player.

Speaking to ESPN about Qatar 2022, Messi said this week: "It's my last World Cup, surely. I'm counting down the days to the World Cup.

"There is anxiety and nerves at the same time. Wanting it to be now, what is going to happen, and ultimately, how is it going to go?"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lionel Messi pictured playing for Argentina in a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in March 2022

Lionel Messi is planning for this year's World Cup to be his last as a player

Messi's admission about Qatar 2022 being his final World Cup would appear to suggest that he plans to end his international career at a younger age than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal captain Ronaldo, 37, said recently that he intends to play at the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Ronaldo will be 39 when Euro 2024 begins and 41 at the start of the 2026 World Cup.

Messi has scored 90 goals in 164 games for Argentina. He played in the 2014 World Cup final, where Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany, before winning his first major international title at the Copa America seven years later.

Ronaldo has scored 117 goals in 191 international appearances for Portugal, winning Euro 2016 and the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019.

Lionel Messi pictured playing for Argentina in a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in March 2022
News

Lionel Messi Says Qatar 2022 Will Be His Final FIFA World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Fabio Vieira pictured celebrating after scoring for Arsenal in a 3-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in October 2022
News

Fabio Vieira Inspires Arsenal To UEL Win On His First Home Start But Mikel Arteta Demands More

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo (7) pictured with Marcus Rashford during Manchester United's 3-2 win over Omonia Nicosia in October 2022
News

Marcus Rashford Saves Man United From UEL Humiliation As Cristiano Ronaldo Misfires

By Robert Summerscales
Pep Guardiola pictured celebrating after a goal by Erling Haaland (not in shot) during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Copenhagen in October 2022
Transfer Talk

Erling Haaland "Has Not Got A Release Clause For Real Madrid", Insists Pep Guardiola

By Robert Summerscales
Xabi Alonso pictured at the Bay Arena after being appointed manager of Bayer Leverkusen in October 2022
News

Xabi Alonso Named New Bayer Leverkusen Manager After Thomas Tuchel Snubs Job

By Robert Summerscales
Gian Piero Ventrone pictured at Carrow Road during Tottenham's 5-0 win at Norwich in May 2022
News

Tottenham Players "Devastated" By Death Of Coach Gian Piero Ventrone

By Robert Summerscales
Reece James pictured in action for Chelsea against AC Milan in October 2022
News

Reece James On Fire As Chelsea Kickstart UCL Campaign Against AC Milan

By Robert Summerscales
Rodrygo pictured on his knees celebrating after scoring for Real Madrid against Shakhtar Donetsk in October 2022
News

Rodrygo Equals Raul Record As Real Madrid Take Control Of Champions League Group F

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured celebrating a goal during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Copenhagen in October 2022
News

Mr 1% Erling Haaland Denied Another Hat-Trick As Manchester City Thrash Copenhagen

By Robert Summerscales