Lionel Messi Says Qatar 2022 Will Be His Final FIFA World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi fully expects Qatar 2022 to be his final FIFA World Cup as a player.

The Paris Saint-Germain ace has played at four World Cups in his illustrious career to date - Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

Messi, 35, will celebrate his 39th birthday midway through the 2026 World Cup, which is set to be co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico. But he does not plan to be involved in that tournament as a player.

Speaking to ESPN about Qatar 2022, Messi said this week: "It's my last World Cup, surely. I'm counting down the days to the World Cup.

"There is anxiety and nerves at the same time. Wanting it to be now, what is going to happen, and ultimately, how is it going to go?"

Lionel Messi is planning for this year's World Cup to be his last as a player IMAGO/ZUMA/Florencia Tan Jun

Messi's admission about Qatar 2022 being his final World Cup would appear to suggest that he plans to end his international career at a younger age than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal captain Ronaldo, 37, said recently that he intends to play at the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Ronaldo will be 39 when Euro 2024 begins and 41 at the start of the 2026 World Cup.

Messi has scored 90 goals in 164 games for Argentina. He played in the 2014 World Cup final, where Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany, before winning his first major international title at the Copa America seven years later.

Ronaldo has scored 117 goals in 191 international appearances for Portugal, winning Euro 2016 and the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019.