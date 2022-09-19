Skip to main content

Lionel Messi Overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo In Terms Of Non-Penalty Goals As PSG Beat Lyon

Lionel Messi has now scored more non-penalty goals than Cristiano Ronaldo after netting Paris Saint-Germain's winner in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Lyon.

Messi's fifth-minute strike was the 775th goal of his career. He is still 41 behind world-record holder Ronaldo but now one ahead in terms of goals from open play.

The Argentina captain has 672 non-penalty goals, compared to Ronaldo's 671.

Ronaldo has scored 145 of his 816 career goals from penalty kicks, while Messi has netted from 103 spot-kicks.

Both players have scored 58 free-kicks goals.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Career Stats

Lionel MessiCristiano Ronaldo

Appearances

985

1,130

Goals

775

816

Goals per game

0.79

0.72

Non-penalty goals

672

671

Penalties taken

133

174

Penalties scored

103

145

Free-kick goals

58

58

Assists

339

230

Messi has been much more productive than Ronaldo this season.

The PSG playmaker has scored four goals and made seven assists in eight Ligue 1 games.

Ronaldo has yet to score or assist in six Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season.

Messi has teamed up with former Barcelona teammate Neymar to great effect this season.

Neymar assisted Messi for his goal on Sunday.

PSG have now taken 22 points from eight Ligue 1 games this season.

Lionel Messi (no.30) pictured celebrating after scoring the 672nd non-penalty goal of his career in PSG's 1-0 win over Lyon in September 2022

Lionel Messi (no.30) pictured celebrating after scoring the 672nd non-penalty goal of his career

Lionel Messi (no.30) pictured celebrating after scoring the 672nd non-penalty goal of his career in PSG's 1-0 win over Lyon in September 2022
Lionel Messi Overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo In Terms Of Non-Penalty Goals As PSG Beat Lyon

