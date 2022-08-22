Liverpool "Should Get The Points" If Protesting Man United Fan Force Another Postponement

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that his team should be awarded three points by default if they are unable to play Manchester United on Monday due to protests from fans.

Around 10,000 United supporters are expected to march to Old Trafford ahead of the match to voice their dissatisfaction with the club's American owners.

United fans also protested against the Glazer family's ownership before a planned fixture against Liverpool in May 2021.

That game had been due to take place behind closed doors due to the COVID pandemic but hundreds of protesters managed to force entry into the stadium, forcing a postponement.

Manchester United fans pictured protesting against the club's American owners outside Old Trafford in May 2021 IMAGO/Stella Pictures/Matt Wilkinson

On that occasion, the game was rescheduled and Liverpool won a rearranged fixture 4-2 eleven days later.

But Klopp does not think that Liverpool should have to fit the game into their busy schedule if it fails to go ahead on Monday.

"I really hope it will not happen, but if it does happen I think we get the points," said Klopp, as quoted by The Athletic.

"We have nothing to do with the situation and if the supporters want the game not happening, then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy season.

"I have no idea what could happen and I don't think about it. People tell us we are fine, we go there and play the game hopefully and go home.

"But in a situation like this always the other team should get the points because they have nothing to do with it and they have prepared for it."

Liverpool have won their last three Premier League games against United by a 13-2 aggregate score.