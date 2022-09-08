History-Maker Robert Lewandowski Moves Clear Of Karim Benzema On All-Time List Of UCL Scorers
Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen
Robert Lewandowski scored three goals on his first UEFA Champions League appearance for Barcelona as Viktoria Plzen were brushed aside at the Camp Nou.
The 34-year-old's hat-trick came after fellow summer signing Franck Kessie had netted his first goal for Barca.
Jan Sykora briefly gave Viktoria hope when he cut Barca's lead to 2-1 late in the first half.
But after Lewandowski had completed his hat-trick, Ferran Torres completed the rout.
Elsewhere in Group C on opening night, Lewandowski's former club Bayern Munich won 2-0 away to Inter Milan.
History For Lewandowski
By scoring three goals for Barca, Lewandowski became the first player in UEFA Champions League history to register a hat-trick for three different teams.
His first came for Borussia Dortmund against Real Madrid in 2013 when he actually scored FOUR goals in a 4-1 win.
Lewandowski then scored four UCL hat-tricks for Bayern.
All-Time List Of Champions League Scorers
Lewandowski's hat-trick heroics against Viktoria Plzen saw him move clear of Karim Benzema on the all-time list of UEFA Champions League top scorers.
The Poland captain now has 89 goals at this level, placing him third behind only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
|Player
|Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
141
Lionel Messi
125
Robert Lewandowski
89
Karim Benzema
86
Data correct as of September 8, 2022.