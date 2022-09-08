History-Maker Robert Lewandowski Moves Clear Of Karim Benzema On All-Time List Of UCL Scorers

Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen

Robert Lewandowski scored three goals on his first UEFA Champions League appearance for Barcelona as Viktoria Plzen were brushed aside at the Camp Nou.

The 34-year-old's hat-trick came after fellow summer signing Franck Kessie had netted his first goal for Barca.

Jan Sykora briefly gave Viktoria hope when he cut Barca's lead to 2-1 late in the first half.

But after Lewandowski had completed his hat-trick, Ferran Torres completed the rout.

Elsewhere in Group C on opening night, Lewandowski's former club Bayern Munich won 2-0 away to Inter Milan.

Barcelona no.9 Robert Lewandowski pictured leaving the field carrying the ball after scoring a Champions League hat-trick against Vikoria Plzen IMAGO/NurPhoto/Urbanandsport

History For Lewandowski

By scoring three goals for Barca, Lewandowski became the first player in UEFA Champions League history to register a hat-trick for three different teams.

His first came for Borussia Dortmund against Real Madrid in 2013 when he actually scored FOUR goals in a 4-1 win.

Lewandowski then scored four UCL hat-tricks for Bayern.

All-Time List Of Champions League Scorers

Lewandowski's hat-trick heroics against Viktoria Plzen saw him move clear of Karim Benzema on the all-time list of UEFA Champions League top scorers.

The Poland captain now has 89 goals at this level, placing him third behind only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Player Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 141 Lionel Messi 125 Robert Lewandowski 89 Karim Benzema 86

Data correct as of September 8, 2022.