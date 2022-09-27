Skip to main content

Late UEFA Nations League Drama Sees Spain Leapfrog Portugal To Complete Finals Lineup

Alvaro Morata scored a dramatic late winner in Braga to send Spain to the UEFA Nations League finals at the expense of Portugal.

Portugal led Group A2 by two points going into Tuesday's decisive fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co just needed to avoid defeat and they would join Croatia, Holland and Italy in next summer's mini-tournament.

That looked highly likely for 88 minutes as Portugal dominated in Braga but the 2019 champions were ultimately punished for not taking their chances.

Diogo Jota and Bruno Fernandes both spurned good opportunities to score and Ronaldo was twice denied by Spain keeper Unai Simon before Morata's sucker-punch two minutes from time.

Dani Carvajal swung in a deep cross for Nico Williams and the 20-year-old headed the ball square to Morata, who gleefully hammered the ball into the net from two yards.

Alvaro Morata pictured (center) after scoring for Spain against Portugal in September 2022

Alvaro Morata pictured (center) after scoring for Spain against Portugal

When Are The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League Finals?

The Nations League finals will take place between June 14 and June 18 next year.

They will be hosted by one of the four competing nations - Croatia, Holland, Italy and Spain.

The host nation will be revealed by the UEFA Executive Committee in January.

Alvaro Morata pictured (center) after scoring for Spain against Portugal in September 2022
