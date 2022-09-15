Skip to main content

Kylian Mbappe Becomes PSG's Joint-Leading Scorer In Champions League History

No player has scored more UEFA Champions League goals for Paris Saint-Germain than Kylian Mbappe.

PSG's highest-paid player of all time is now also the club's joint-top scorer in UCL history.

Mbappe scored his 30th UCL goal for PSG as the French champions beat Maccabi Haifa 3-1 in Israel on Wednesday night.

Neymar and Lionel Messi were also on target as PSG moved top of Champions League Group H.

Mbappe is now tied with Edinson Cavani on 30 UCL goals for PSG.

Neymar's strike on Wednesday was his 21st European goal for the club and saw him move above Zlatan Ibrahimovic into third place on the list.

Messi is joint-ninth as one of three players to have scored six Champions League goals for PSG.

Leading Champions League Scorers For PSG

All-time leading scorers for Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League

Data correct as of September 15, 2022

PlayerUCL Goals For PSG

=1. Kylian Mbappe

30

=1. Edinson Cavani

30

3. Neymar

21

4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

20

5. Angel Di Maria

14

6. Marquinhos

9

7. George Weah

8

8. Ezequiel Lavezzi

7

=9. Lionel Messi

6

=9. Blaise Matuidi

6

=9. Rai

6

Thirty goals might not sound like a lot to be the all-time leading scorer for a European giant like PSG.

But PSG only secured their status as one of Europe's top teams fairly recently.

The European Cup was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992 but PSG only featured in four editions before 2012.

Lionel Messi (right) pictured after scoring for PSG against Maccabi Haifa in September 2022

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi both scored in PSG's 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa

Mbappe scored six Champions League goals for former club Monaco.

The first of his 30 UCL goals for PSG came in 2017 against Celtic.

He has also scored for PSG in Europe against Anderlecht, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Red Star, Manchester United, Club Brugge, Real Madrid, Galatasaray, Basaksehir, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Manchester City, Juventus and now Maccabi.

Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating a Champions League goal for PSG against Celtic in 2017

Mbappe's first Champions League goal for PSG came against Celtic in 2017

Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating a Champions League goal for PSG against Celtic in 2017
