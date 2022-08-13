Watch Angry Kylian Mbappe Stop Playing After Vitinha Passed To Lionel Messi Instead Of Him

Kylian Mbappe had a mixed evening on Saturday as he made his first appearance of the season in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-2 win over Montpellier.

He got on the scoresheet midway through the second half when he punished a Jordan Ferri error with a crisp volley.

But Mbappe was not at his brilliant best, nor did he look completely happy.

He was gifted a golden chance to score on 23 minutes when a Ferri handball resulted in a PSG penalty.

But Mbappe saw his spot-kick saved by Jonas Omlin.

A Falaye Sacko own goal and a successfully-converted Neymar penalty quickly made up for Mbappe's miss.

Kylian Mbappe pictured taking a penalty during PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Matthieu Mirville

Mbappe Outburst

PSG, having won their previous two games this season 4-0 and 5-0 while Mbappe was sidelined with an adductor injury, were looking good and appeared to be gelling.

But Mbappe threw a mini tantrum just before half-time when Vitinha opted to pass to Lionel Messi instead of him.

This happened near the halfway line and Mbappe reacted by angrily throwing his arms into the air and refusing to run forward to get involved in the attack.

While Mbappe was grumpily walking around the center of the field, PSG continued the attack and nearly scored. Messi returned the ball to Vitinha and he set up Achraf Hakimi, who fired just wide.

Mbappe cheered up in the second half after adding his name to the scoresheet.

Neymar then doubled his tally and was later denied a hat-trick by a VAR review, before Renato Sanches came off the bench to score on his PSG debut.

Wahbi Khazri and Enzo Tchato scored consolation goals for Montpellier.