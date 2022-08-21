Records Tumble As Kylian Mbappe And Neymar Forget Feud To Help PSG Hit Lille For Seven

Kylian Mbappe scored his first hat-trick of the season as Paris Saint-Germain thumped Lille 7-1 on a record-breaking Sunday in Ligue 1.

Mbappe's netted the opener after just eight seconds to record the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history.

The result saw two other records broken.

PSG became the first team ever to score at least three goals in six straight Ligue 1 away games, while Lille conceded seven goals at home for the first time in their 77-year existence.

Neymar scored twice, while Lionel Messi and Achraf Hakimi also netted for PSG.

Jonathan Bamba got Lille's consolation goal.

Neymar And Mbappe Forget Feud

Messi set up Mbappe's opener. But Mbappe's other two goals were assisted by Neymar.

The week building up to the game had been dominated by news of a feud between Mbappe and Neymar.

Their reported rift appeared to intensify after Neymar liked multiple tweets mocking Mbappe's status as PSG's chief penalty-taker.

Mbappe had a spot-kick saved in PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier last weekend before Neymar converted one later in the game.

Afterwards, PSG boss Christophe Galtier publicly confirmed that Mbappe will be his side's first-choice for penalties this season.

Neymar later liked one tweet that read: "Today, in the PSG game, Neymar scored and HUMILIATED the goalkeeper (once again) in the penalty kick. Mbappe, on the other hand, hit VERY badly and lost. After the game, the coach said that Mbappe will be the team's main hitter for the season. An absurdity."

Another tweet liked by Neymar featured the comment: "Now it's official, Mbappe is the one who takes the penalties at PSG. Clearly, this is a contract thing, because in no club in the world that has Neymar, he would be the second collector, none!! It seems that because of the contract, Mbappe is the owner of PSG!!"

But there was no evidence of bad blood between Neymar and Mbappe on the pitch on Sunday, when they celebrated each other's goals by wrapping their arms around each other.