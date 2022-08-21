Skip to main content

Records Tumble As Kylian Mbappe And Neymar Forget Feud To Help PSG Hit Lille For Seven

Kylian Mbappe scored his first hat-trick of the season as Paris Saint-Germain thumped Lille 7-1 on a record-breaking Sunday in Ligue 1.

Mbappe's netted the opener after just eight seconds to record the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history.

The result saw two other records broken.

PSG became the first team ever to score at least three goals in six straight Ligue 1 away games, while Lille conceded seven goals at home for the first time in their 77-year existence.

Neymar scored twice, while Lionel Messi and Achraf Hakimi also netted for PSG. 

Jonathan Bamba got Lille's consolation goal.

Neymar And Mbappe Forget Feud

Messi set up Mbappe's opener. But Mbappe's other two goals were assisted by Neymar.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The week building up to the game had been dominated by news of a feud between Mbappe and Neymar.

Their reported rift appeared to intensify after Neymar liked multiple tweets mocking Mbappe's status as PSG's chief penalty-taker.

Mbappe had a spot-kick saved in PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier last weekend before Neymar converted one later in the game.

Afterwards, PSG boss Christophe Galtier publicly confirmed that Mbappe will be his side's first-choice for penalties this season.

Neymar later liked one tweet that read: "Today, in the PSG game, Neymar scored and HUMILIATED the goalkeeper (once again) in the penalty kick. Mbappe, on the other hand, hit VERY badly and lost. After the game, the coach said that Mbappe will be the team's main hitter for the season. An absurdity."

Another tweet liked by Neymar featured the comment: "Now it's official, Mbappe is the one who takes the penalties at PSG. Clearly, this is a contract thing, because in no club in the world that has Neymar, he would be the second collector, none!! It seems that because of the contract, Mbappe is the owner of PSG!!"

But there was no evidence of bad blood between Neymar and Mbappe on the pitch on Sunday, when they celebrated each other's goals by wrapping their arms around each other.

Neymar (center) and Kylian Mbappe (right) pictured celebrating together during PSG's 7-1 win over Lille in August 2022

Neymar (center) and Kylian Mbappe (right) pictured celebrating together during PSG's 7-1 win over Lille

Neymar (center) and Kylian Mbappe (right) pictured celebrating together during PSG's 7-1 win over Lille in August 2022
News

Records Tumble As Kylian Mbappe And Neymar Forget Feud To Help PSG Hit Lille For Seven

By Robert Summerscales
The scoreboard at Ruhrstadion pictured at the end of Bayern Munich's 7-0 win over Bochum in August 2022
News

Bayern Munich Set Record For Best Start In Bundesliga History After Seven-Goal Win

By Robert Summerscales
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured during his side's 3-0 defeat at Leeds United in August 2022
News

Chelsea "Clearly The Better Team" During 3-0 Loss To Leeds United, Says Thomas Tuchel

By Robert Summerscales
Newcastle no.2 Kieran Trippier pictured scoring from a free-kick during a 3-3 draw with Manchester City in August 2022
News

Manchester City Drop First Points Of The Season In Six-Goal Thriller At Newcastle

By Robert Summerscales
Leeds United no.7 Brenden Aaronson pictured scoring his first Premier League goal in August 2022 after tackling Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy (right)
News

Brenden Aaronson Embarrasses Edouard Mendy To Score First EPL Goal As Leeds Thrash Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales
Wesley Fofana and his girlfriend pictured at the King Power Stadium to watch Leicester vs Southampton in August 2022
News

Chelsea Target Wesley Fofana Not In "Right Frame Of Mind" To Play For Leicester

By Robert Summerscales
Luka Modric pictured celebrating after scoring from long range during Real Madrid's 4-1 win at Celta Vigo in August 2022
News

Celta Vigo Fans Give Luka Modric A Standing Ovation During Heavy Defeat By Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales
William Saliba (center) pictured celebrating after scoring a goal in Arsenal's 3-0 win at Bournemouth in August 2022
Watch

William Saliba On Song As Arsenal Continue Perfect Start By Beating Bournemouth

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Kane pictured heading the ball to score his 185th Premier League goal in Tottenham's 1-0 win over Wolves in August 2022
News

Ronaldo Watches Harry Kane Set New EPL Record As Tottenham Beat Wolves

By Robert Summerscales