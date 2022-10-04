Skip to main content

Kevin De Bruyne Left Manchester Derby With Cristiano Ronaldo's Shirt

Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature in Sunday's Manchester derby as United manager Erik ten Hag opted to leave him on the bench.

United were 4-0 and 6-1 down before two late Antony Martial goals reduced City's final winning margin to 6-3.

When asked after the game why he had chosen not to bring Ronaldo on as a substitute, Ten Hag appeared to suggest that he had not wished to taint the 37-year-old's CV with such a poor result.

"I wouldn't bring him in out of respect for Cristiano, for his big career," Ten Hag explained.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured on the bench during Manchester United's 6-3 defeat at Manchester City

That "big career" has seen Ronaldo become one of the most popular players of all time.

One of his fans is City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who claimed two assists in Sunday's game.

According to the Daily Mail, De Bruyne also claimed Ronaldo's shirt.

De Bruyne was reportedly spotted leaving the Etihad Stadium carrying a United jersey and the Belgian is said to have told onlookers that he had got it from Ronaldo.

The City midfielder was asked earlier this year in an interview with WOW HYDRATE if he would rather play in a team alongside Ronaldo or with Lionel Messi.

He replied: "I would probably say Ronaldo because he’s more of a typical striker. Messi is still more of a playmaker. Because I am a playmaker, you can give me a striker."

