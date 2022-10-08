Skip to main content

Kevin De Bruyne Breaks Man City's EPL Assist Record In Big Win Over Southampton

Manchester City 4-0 Southampton

Kevin De Bruyne has now produced more Premier League assists for Manchester City than any other player after claiming his 94th in Saturday's win over Southampton.

De Bruyne set up Phil Foden for City's second of four goals against the Saints.

He collected the ball in the center of the field before charging forwards 20 yards and sliding a pass into Foden.

Foden produced a brilliant finish by chipping the outrushing keeper.

De Bruyne's 94 Premier League assists have come in 215 appearances for City.

His overall assist tally in the EPL is 95, having set up one goal during his brief spell as a Chelsea player.

Prior to Saturday's game, De Bruyne had been tied with David Silva for the title of City's top EPL assister.

Silva's 93 EPL assists came in 309 City games.

Kevin De Bruyne pictured (left) with David Silva during a Premier League game in 2018

Joao Cancelo scored City's first against Southampton with a wonderful solo goal.

Riyad Mahrez then made it 3-0 early in the second half.

Fans had to wait until the 65th minute to witness Erling Haaland's latest City goal.

Haaland swept home from a Cancelo cross to score his 15th of the season in the Premier League.

