Karim Benzema Nets Late Double As Real Madrid Beat Espanyol To Stay Top Of La Liga

Karim Benzema scored twice late on as Real Madrid won 3-1 at Espanyol on Sunday night to maintain their 100% start in La Liga this season.

Benzema netted his 27th and 28th club goals of 2022 after Joselu had canceled out Vinicius Junior's 12th-minute opener.

Vinicius finished smartly with a one-touch finish after fine work by Aurelien Tchouameni.

Midfielder Tchouameni, playing for the first time since Casemiro's departure to Manchester United, collected the ball in the center circle before confidently striding forwards. Tchouameni then played a one-two with Federico Valverde before providing the perfect through pass to Vinicius.

Espanyol reacted well to falling behind and were good value for their equalizer when it arrived two minutes before half-time.

Joselu saw his initial effort saved by Thibaut Courtois but the loose ball then hit Eder Militao on the back, falling nicely for the former Newcastle striker to fire home at the second attempt.

The game could have gone either way but it was Real who retook the lead in the 88th minute when Benzema volleyed home from close range following a Rodrygo cross.

Benzema was not done there. In added time, he scored direct from a free kick.