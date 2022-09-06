Skip to main content

Karim Benzema Suffers Knee Injury During Real Madrid's UCL Opener Against Celtic

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema limped off against Celtic on Tuesday night with a suspected knee injury.

The 34-year-old was playing his first UEFA Champions League game since ending last season as the tournament's top scorer.

His involvement in Real's Group F opener lasted just 30 minutes before he departed the field shaking his head and pointing at his right knee.

Benzema had missed just five games in all competitions last season because of injury issues - namely minor calf and hamstring problems.

His knees have remained fairly strong throughout his career but he looked very concerned as he reluctantly requested to be subbed off in Glasgow.

Benzema was replaced by winger Eden Hazard at Celtic Park, highlighting Real's lack of squad depth in the no.9 position.

Real had been keen to sign Gabriel Jesus as support for Benzema in the summer.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, the proposed move broke down as Real were unable to free up a non-EU spot in their squad.

Karim Benzema pictured (right) being subbed off during Real Madrid's game at Celtic in September 2022 due to a knee injury

Karim Benzema (right) was replaced by Eden Hazard after injuring his right knee

By Robert Summerscales
